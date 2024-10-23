Freddie Gibbs Makes His Presence Felt On Part 2 Of The Alchemist & ScHoolboy Q's "Ferraris In The Rain"

This is Gibbs' track now.

It featured some truly Articulate rhymes and wordy bars from the lead man and Q added his signature expressive and off-kilter rapping. Even though the track is already pretty great, Uncle Al apparently felt it could have used something else. That something else is Freddie Gibbs and he allows him to have the floor essentially on "Ferraris in The Rain Part 2." Alchemist's part is removed completely, and Q's chorus is tacked on at the very end. It's pretty much Gibbs' song, but we don't mind. He goes absolutely ballistic, calling out Diddy and making clever references to moving a familiar, white-colored drug like star running back Christian McCaffrey. Spin the track and see how the Indiana native runs s*** with the link below.

The Alchemist has been on another roll in 2024. The California producer and rapper has dropped three projects in total with two of them being collaborative efforts. Heads I Win, Tails You Lose kicked things off album wise and that was a joint venture with Oh No and Gangrene. Following that would be the heavy-hitting Black & Whites alongside fellow superstar producer Hit-Boy and his father Big Hit. The most recent tape would be Uncle Al's eight-track solo creation The Genuine Articulate . It was led off by "Ferraris in The Rain" featuring ScHoolboy Q , one of the "catchier" songs.

