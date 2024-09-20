The Alchemist Continues His Prolific 2024 With "The Genuine Articulate"

At this point, there really isn't much more to say about the career of The Alchemist. The California producer and rapper has become one of the most impactful beatmakers of this generation. He's always had the secret sauce that a lot of others have tried to recreate at a similar level. However, Uncle Al manages to stand above the rest even decades in. 2024 has been another one of those nonstop years for him, as he has been lending his skills to multiple other artists. Big Sean, A$AP Rocky and J. Cole, Big Hit and Hit-Boy, and Oh No and Gangrene, are just a few names to list off. Sadly, we aren't able to include Eminem after fans were left astray after the trailer for the Expanded Mourner's Edition included an Al cameo.