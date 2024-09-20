The Alchemist Continues His Prolific 2024 With "The Genuine Articulate"

At this point, there really isn't much more to say about the career of The Alchemist. The California producer and rapper has become one of the most impactful beatmakers of this generation. He's always had the secret sauce that a lot of others have tried to recreate at a similar level. However, Uncle Al manages to stand above the rest even decades in. 2024 has been another one of those nonstop years for him, as he has been lending his skills to multiple other artists. Big Sean, A$AP Rocky and J. Cole, Big Hit and Hit-Boy, and Oh No and Gangrene, are just a few names to list off. Sadly, we aren't able to include Eminem after fans were left astray after the trailer for the Expanded Mourner's Edition included an Al cameo.
We are going to continue to pray for that to happen, but for now, we have another new tape to discuss. For The Genuine Articulate, The Alchemist is putting himself in the spotlight. This just one of a few times where he's providing bars on every cut. In this case, it's for a trim eight-song, 22:30-long tape. The album is led by "Ferraris in The Rain", which features ScHoolboy Q. However, the fellow West Coast native isn't the only guest here. Action Bronson, Big Body Bes, Havoc of Mobb Deep, Conway the Machine, and Larry Lune can be heard as well. Give the project a spin with the links below.
The Genuine Articulate - The Alchemist
The Genuine Articulate Tracklist:
- Ferraris in The Rain (feat. ScHoolboy Q)
- Something Light
- Minnesota Fats with Action Bronson, Big Body Bes
- Scientology with Havoc
- Everybody's Favorite Uncle
- Diego Maradona with Conway the Machine
- Details with Larry June
- Seasons Change