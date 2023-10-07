The Alchemist
- MusicThe Alchemist Teases J. Cole CollabWhen the two linked up for Benny The Butcher's "Johnny P's Caddy," it resulted in one of the decade's best tracks so far.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- SongsConway The Machine, Westside Gunn, & The Alchemist Release Their Physical Copy Exclusive "Halal"This is a bonus track from the trio's 2023 project "Hall & Nash 2."By Zachary Horvath
- MusicThe Alchemist Net Worth 2024: Updated Wealth Of The ProducerDiscover The Alchemist's $5 million net worth, tracing his musical journey and wealth sources.By Axl Banks
- MusicKanye West, Freddie Gibbs, & The Alchemist Preview Is Sending Fans "To Space"This has the chance to usurp "BACK TO ME" easily.By Zachary Horvath
- MusicHit-Boy & The Alchemist "THEODORE & ANDRE" Review"Theodore & Andre" is a lean 3-track EP that displays the chemistry between two artists at the top of their game as rappers and producers.By Wyatt Westlake
- MixtapesHit-Boy & The Alchemist Team Up For Suprise EP "Theodore & Andre"Hit-Boy and The Alchemist are a winning combination.By Alexander Cole
- SongsChuck Strangers & The Alchemist Get "Ski'd Up" On New Single: StreamThe Pro Era lyricist is expected to drop his next project, "A Forsaken Lover's Plea," this year on March 15, and this single shows it'll be special.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- MusicHilarious Studio Moment: Big Hit Discovers The Alchemist Is WhiteThe funny video has been making its rounds on socials.By Tallie Spencer
- MusicThe Alchemist Reacts To Billboard's "Best Hip-Hop Producers" List SnubWe can't imagine Uncle Al missing out on a Top 25 Rap Producers list, but he brought up the only support he needs: his mother.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- MusicThe Alchemist Announces "Hall & Nash 2" With Westside Gunn & Conway The MachineThis trio had scrapped a sequel to the Griselda rappers' "Hall & Nash" mixtape, and they are reviving it exclusively as a physical release.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- MusicThe Whooliganz: Where Are They Now?Since their reunion as The Whooliganz in 2014, here is where The Alchemist and Scott Caan are now in their careers.By Wyatt Westlake
- MusicBenny The Butcher "Everybody Can't Go": What We Know About His Def Jam DebutAs we patiently await the release of "Everybody Can’t Go," here is what we know so far about Benny The Butcher’s Def Jam debut.By Wyatt Westlake
- MusicThe Alchemist Premieres New Music With Yasiin Bey, F.K.A. Mos Def, At Los Angeles ShowThis is a hip-hop head's dream, and it's fitting that Uncle Al revealed this at a one-off with two of the best MCs of the contemporary era.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- MusicDrake "Scary Hours 3" Production CreditsDrake comes through with 6 new songs a month after the release of "For All The Dogs."By Aron A.
- SongsThe Alchemist, Currensy, Boldy James & Westside Gunn Unleash "No Yeast" RemixA tender cut from Spitta and Uncle Al's 2022 collab album "Continuance" featuring Boldy just got amped up by the Griselda MC.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- MusicThe Alchemist Answers Kid Cudi's Joint Album TweetAlc is down to make some music with Kid Cudi soon.By Lavender Alexandria
- MixtapesThe Alchemist Shares New Project "Flying High, Part 2"The Alchemist is back with a sequel!By Tallie Spencer
- SongsThe Alchemist And Action Bronson Are A Fun Pair On "Vertigo" From "Flying High 2"The EP will be out tomorrow, November 3. By Zachary Horvath
- MusicThe Alchemist Unveils Exciting Features For New EP, "Flying High 2"A concise five tracks, features from Conway, Action Bronson, and more, AND instrumental versions?! We'll take two, please.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- MusicThe Alchemist Announces New EP "Flying High 2," Drops "Nothing Is Freestyle"The Alchemist's new EP is coming soon.By Caroline Fisher
- MusicASAP Rocky & Earl Sweatshirt Hit Up The Alchemist's Home StudioFans obviously went wild when the thought of an Earl, Flacko, and Uncle Al collab became a reality in their heads.By Gabriel Bras Nevares