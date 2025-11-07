Mercy - Album By Armand Hammer & The Alchemist

Mercy is finally here. The long-awaited second collab between underground rap heavyweights Armand Hammer (billy woods & ELUCID) and The Alchemist just dropped today. So far, the project’s everything fans hoped for: dense lyricism, eerie textures, and Alc’s signature dusty drums tying it all together. It’s packed with heavy-hitting guests too. Earl Sweatshirt, Quelle Chris, Pink Siifu, Cleo Reed, Kapwani, and Silka all show up across 14 tracks. From “Laraaji” to “California Games,” Mercy feels cinematic and unsettling in the best way possible. It's like a fever dream made out of truth, tension, and Alchemist’s hazy loops. Easily one of the year’s standout rap releases.
Release Date: November 7, 2025
Genre: Rap/Hip-Hop
Album: Mercy
Tracklist for Mercy
- Laraaji
- Peshawar
- Calypso Gene (feat. Silka & Cleo Reed)
- Glue Traps (feat. Quelle Chris)
- Scandinavia
- Nil By Mouth
- Dogeared (feat. Kapwani)
- Crisis Phone (feat. Pink Siifu)
- Moonbow
- No Grabba
- u know my body
- Longjohns (feat. Quelle Chris & Cleo Reed)
- California Games (feat. Earl Sweatshirt)
- Super Nintendo