Mercy - Album By Armand Hammer & The Alchemist

Mercy is finally here. The long-awaited second collab between underground rap heavyweights Armand Hammer (billy woods & ELUCID) and The Alchemist just dropped today. So far, the project’s everything fans hoped for: dense lyricism, eerie textures, and Alc’s signature dusty drums tying it all together. It’s packed with heavy-hitting guests too. Earl Sweatshirt, Quelle Chris, Pink Siifu, Cleo Reed, Kapwani, and Silka all show up across 14 tracks. From “Laraaji” to “California Games,” Mercy feels cinematic and unsettling in the best way possible. It's like a fever dream made out of truth, tension, and Alchemist’s hazy loops. Easily one of the year’s standout rap releases.