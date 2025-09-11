Armand Hammer and The Alchemist are teaming up on a new album titled, Mercy, that will be dropping later this year. They confirmed the news in a press release, earlier this week, revealing that Earl Sweatshirt, Quelle Chris, Cleo Reed, Pink Siifu, Kapwani, and Silka will be making appearances on the tracklist. Additionally, they announced a live show for October 23 at Los Angeles's Lodge Room.

Mercy won't be the first time Armand Hammer and The Alchemist have collaborated on a full-length effort. They previously connected on 2021’s Haram. It will mark the first Armand Hammer album as a whole since 2023's We Buy Diabetic Test Strips. The Alchemist, on the other hand, has already had a prolific output in 2025 alone. In July, he and Freddie Gibbs put out Alfredo 2. That followed Life Is Beautiful, which he dropped with Larry June and 2 Chainz in February.

Armand Hammer and The Alchemist will be releasing Mercy on November 7 through billy woods’ Backwoodz Studioz. Rhmesayers Entertainment will handle global physical distribution of the project. The full tracklist is as follows: "Laraaji," "Peshawar," "Calypso Gene (feat. Silka & Cleo Reed)," "Glue Traps (feat. Quelle Chris)," "Scandinavia," "Nil by Mouth," :Dogeared (feat. Kapwani),"

"Crisis Phone (feat. Pink Siifu)," "Moonbow," "No Grabba," "u know my body," "Longjohns (feat. Quelle Chris & Cleo Reed)," "California Games (feat. Earl Sweatshirt)," and "Super Nintendo."

Fans will be able to catch billy woods live, later this month, for his ongoing tour as he performs in Easthampton, Boston, Philadelphia, Washington DC, and New York City, before traveling to Europe for more concerts through October. In November, he'll return for more concerts in Toronto, Detroit, Chicago, Madison, Milwaukee, and Minneapolis.