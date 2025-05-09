billy woods Makes MF Doom Proud With Lyrical Masterclass In Return Album, "GOLLIWOG"

Fans constantly argue whether Scaring The Hoes or Maps is billy woods best album yet. Woods went on a hiatus after Maps.

Billy Woods is back in his bag with GOLLIWOG, his first solo drop since 2023’s Maps, that dusty road trip he took with Kenny Segal.

Segal slides through on this one too, but the vibe’s a whole other beast. Forget open skies—this joint feels like you’re trapped in a basement with ghosts, political theory, and broken folklore all whispering at once.

It’s full of fever dreams and Black rage. Zombie visions stomp through verses like forgotten ancestors. Trap whips jump timelines. Frantz Fanon pops up from the grave still spittin’ revolutionary bars. Dolls glare from corners like they know your secrets. It ain’t weird for weird’s sake—it’s survival turned into art.

The beats hit like a séance. You got The Alchemist dropping smoke, EL-P with the post-apocalyptic thump, Conductor Williams giving that dusty soul, Preservation layering echoes, and Messiah Musik laying foundations in ash.

The crew shows out. ELUCID and Cavalier pull up like trusted generals. Bruiser Wolf brings the madcap flavor, Despot stays sharp, and al.divino keeps it raw. Yolanda Watson floats through like she’s singing from another realm—haunting, beautiful, unplaceable.

GOLLIWOG doesn’t break it down for you—it drags you deep and dares you to keep up.

GOLLIWOG - billy woods

Official Tracklist

  1. Jumpscare ft. Steel Tipped Dove
  2. STAR87 Ft. Conductor Williams
  3. Misery Ft. Kenny Segal
  4. BLK XMAS Ft. Bruiser Wolf & Sadhugold
  5. Waterproof Mascara Ft. Preservation
  6. Counterclockwise Ft. The Alchemist
  7. Corinthians Ft. Despot & El-P
  8. Pitchforks & Halos Ft. Kenny Segal
  9. All These Worlds Are Yours Ft. E L U C I D, DJ Haram, Shabaka Hutchings
  10. Maquiladoras Ft. Al.Divino & Saint Abdullah
  11. A Doll Fulla Pins Ft. Yolanda Watson, Jeff Markey & Messiah Musik
  12. Golgotha Ft. Messiah Musik
  13. Cold Sweat Ft. Ant
  14. BLK ZMBY Ft. Steel Tipped Dove
  15. Make No Mistake Ft. Messiah Musik
  16. Born Alone Ft. Kenny Segal
  17. Lead Paint Test Ft. E L U C I D, Cavalier & Willie Green
  18. Dislocated Ft. E L U C I D & HUMAN ERROR CLUB

