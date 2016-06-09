A pioneer of the independent hustle, El-P has been an underground heavyweight in rapping and producing for more years than he’d probably feel comfortable admitting. First hitting the scene with his group Company Flow, their debut record Funcrusher Flow, released in 1997, was one of Rawkus Records’s first releases (the landmark label would go on to release more classic albums than we’re okay with) and one of the most highly esteemed alternative hip-hop albums of all time. After Company Flow disbanded in 2001, El-P went on to release three solo albums before joining forces with Bernie Sanders-lookalike Killer Mike in 2013 to form rap’s last super-duo, Run The Jewels. Despite the underground love that both rappers have been receiving for decades, their joint venture has lifted them to new heights in the rap game. After releasing two self titled LPs and a cat-themed remix album, El-P and Killer Mike’s Run The Jewels 3 has fans, underground and mainstream alike, salivating solicitously.