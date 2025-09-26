Young Thug's Full Credits On New Album "UY SCUTI": Producers & Features

Young Thug Credits UY SCUTI Producers Features Hip Hop News
Whether it's the cover art, the beats, the bars, or the context, Young Thug and his guests caused a lot of conversation with "UY SCUTI."

Young Thug has gone through a lot in these past few years, something that his new album UY SCUTI reflects thematically and emotionally. While he takes the lead on most of this record and unsurprisingly takes up much of its space, his collaborators are also key to the experience.

Furthermore, the guest features on this new LP yielded some very interesting moments. We got a few tried-and-true collaborators such as Lil Baby, 21 Savage, and Travis Scott on here, as well as some OG love from T.I. and Future's appearance on the "Money On Money" single. Cardi B and Sexyy Red also make appearances, along with Thugger's boo Mariah The Scientist. Some of the newer generation pops up thanks to 1300SAINT and Ken Carson, whereas longtime peers like Lil Gotit also shine.

Production-wise, per The FADER, we got a star-studded list of names including Southside, London On Da Track, Wheezy, Metro Boomin, TM88, ATL Jacob, and more. We'll see how fans continue to debate this tracklist.

Young Thug UY SCUTI Credits

Tracklist
1. Ninja – produced by Southside, Car!ton & PeytonTheAlien
2. Yuck ft. Ken Carson – produced by Taurus, DJ Moon & Sinful YTS
3. On The News ft. Cardi B – produced by London On Da Track
4. Catch Me I'm Falling – produced by Car!ton, Bobby Raps, Southside & Wheezy
5. F***ing Told U – produced by Metro Boomin & D. Rich
6. Whoopty Doo – produced by Wheezy, Taurus & YUME
7. Blaming Jesus – produced by Money Musik & Wonderyo
8. Sad Spider – produced by SLOWBURNZ, Wonderyo & Dylan Hyde
9. RIP Big & Mack ft. T.I. – produced by London On Da Track & Taurus
10. Invest Into You ft. Mariah The Scientist – produced by 10K

11. I'm So Dope – produced by Taurus, FBG Goat & Kacpie
12. Pardon My Back ft. Lil Baby – produced by Wheezy & Juke Yong
13. Mami ft. Sexyy Red – produced by Southside, London On Da Track & MacShooter
14. Whaddup Jesus ft. YFN Lucci – produced by TM88, Marko Lenz, Macnificent & C$D Sid
15. Walk Down ft. 21 Savage – produced by London On Da Track, Kyuro, FFBG Goat & BeatsByJuko
16. Pipe Down ft. Travis Scott – produced by Metro Boomin
17. Revenge ft. Lil Gotit & 1300SAINT – produced by London On Da Track, BeatsByJuko & Kyuro
18. Money On Money ft. Future – produced by Wheezy, Southside, Dez Wright, 9Jay, Rosen Beatz & Juke Wong
19. Dreams Rarely Do Come True ft. Mariah The Scientist – produced by Rosen Beatz, London On Da Track, Southside, Wheezy, Nagra, ATL Jacob, BLUESOUNDROOM, Brandosound & BeatsByJuko
20. Miss My Dogs – produced by London On Da Track & BeatsByJuko

