Young Thug's Full Credits On New Album "UY SCUTI": Producers & Features

Whether it's the cover art, the beats, the bars, or the context, Young Thug and his guests caused a lot of conversation with "UY SCUTI."

11. I'm So Dope – produced by Taurus, FBG Goat & Kacpie 12. Pardon My Back ft. Lil Baby – produced by Wheezy & Juke Yong 13. Mami ft. Sexyy Red – produced by Southside, London On Da Track & MacShooter 14. Whaddup Jesus ft. YFN Lucci – produced by TM88, Marko Lenz, Macnificent & C$D Sid 15. Walk Down ft. 21 Savage – produced by London On Da Track, Kyuro, FFBG Goat & BeatsByJuko 16. Pipe Down ft. Travis Scott – produced by Metro Boomin 17. Revenge ft. Lil Gotit & 1300SAINT – produced by London On Da Track, BeatsByJuko & Kyuro 18. Money On Money ft. Future – produced by Wheezy, Southside, Dez Wright, 9Jay, Rosen Beatz & Juke Wong 19. Dreams Rarely Do Come True ft. Mariah The Scientist – produced by Rosen Beatz, London On Da Track, Southside, Wheezy, Nagra, ATL Jacob, BLUESOUNDROOM, Brandosound & BeatsByJuko 20. Miss My Dogs – produced by London On Da Track & BeatsByJuko

Furthermore, the guest features on this new LP yielded some very interesting moments. We got a few tried-and-true collaborators such as Lil Baby, 21 Savage, and Travis Scott on here, as well as some OG love from T.I. and Future's appearance on the "Money On Money" single. Cardi B and Sexyy Red also make appearances, along with Thugger's boo Mariah The Scientist. Some of the newer generation pops up thanks to 1300SAINT and Ken Carson, whereas longtime peers like Lil Gotit also shine.

Young Thug has gone through a lot in these past few years, something that his new album UY SCUTI reflects thematically and emotionally. While he takes the lead on most of this record and unsurprisingly takes up much of its space, his collaborators are also key to the experience.

