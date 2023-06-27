London on Da Track, born London Tyler Holmes on March 27, 1991, is a well-known American record producer, songwriter, and former rapper from Atlanta, Georgia. Over the years, he has successfully positioned himself as one of the most influential figures in the hip hop industry, shaping the unique sound of Atlanta's trap music scene.

Early Music Career

London started his music career at a young age. He began drumming in church, where he also picked up the piano and guitar. By his teens, he had a growing reputation in Atlanta's hip-hop scene, with his beats already sought after by local acts. His breakthrough came when he started working with Young Thug, producing some of the rapper's biggest hits like "Lifestyle," "About the Money," and "Hookah."

Cash Money Records

In 2014, London signed a deal with Cash Money Records. This led to collaborations with prominent artists like Drake, Nicki Minaj, and Lil Wayne. His work with these artists solidified his status as a go-to producer for trap anthems, soulful R&B tracks, and pop hits.

"We Got London On Da Track"

London's signature tagline, "We got London on Da Track," has become synonymous with chart-topping hits. His notable collaborations include "Sneakin'" with Drake and 21 Savage, "Throw Fits" with G-Eazy, City Girls, and Juvenile, and "No Flag" with Nicki Minaj, 21 Savage, and Offset.

Megaproducer

Despite his success in music production, London has never confined himself to a single role. He has ventured into songwriting and even stepped in front of the microphone as a rapper. The list of artists London has worked with is endless. He is one of the most coveted producers in rap. London regularly adds his talents to trap music and is known for his R&B efforts. He produced most songs on his ex-girlfriend Summer Walker's chart-topping album, Over It.

London On Da Track's Philanthropy

Beyond his music career, London has also made a mark in philanthropy. He has given back to his Atlanta community through various initiatives. These include a scholarship program and a series of free panels for aspiring music industry professionals.

London on Da Track continues to make waves in the industry. He's worked with various artists, constantly pushing the boundaries of what's possible in music production. His commitment to evolving his craft while staying true to his roots makes him an enduring figure in the ever-changing landscape of hip hop.