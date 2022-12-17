SAINt JHN’s fanbase has been eagerly awaiting a follow-up to his most recent arrival – 2020’s While The World Was Burning. Unfortunately, it doesn’t seem as though we’ll be getting it before 2022 comes to an end. However, the singer-songwriter won’t let his listeners go completely without. On Friday (December 15), he returned with his third single of the year, “Stadiums.”

London On Da Track came through with an assist on the new song. It finds our recording artist lyricising about selling out tours and getting rich from trapping.

“Whole club sellin’ out of here to doin’ stadiums / P*ssy n*ggas don’t come around, they don’t survive my radius” he rhymes on the chorus.

On his first verse, the braggadocios energy only continues. “McLaren way too white to be shootin’ at the opps / I’m sleepin’ good at night, see, the door don’t got no locks / I f*cked her to be spiteful, she best friends with the opps / Them bitches that you buyin’ bags, you need better stocks.”

Earlier this year, we heard SAINt JHN show out on “For The Squadron.” The single made its debut in February and has already amassed upwards of 8M streams on Spotify.

On his last LP, the Brooklyn native made tracks with names like Lil Uzi Vert, Ye, Future, DaBaby, JID, Kehlani, 6LACK, and A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie. It remains unclear who his future releases will see him collaborate with, though we hope the list is equally as star-studded.

Stream SAINt JHN and London On Da Track's "Stadiums" on Spotify or Apple Music below.

Quotable Lyrics:

Standin’ on my money, dawg

Please, don’t get the gun involved

Ain’t nobody runnin’ off, ooh, to them basics

I can’t be no son in law, I can’t take the summer off

I make it look good and all but this is no vacation

