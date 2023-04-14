joint track
- MusicRick Ross Names The Drake Collab He Loves The MostRozay's relationship with the 6ix God goes way back, and he named this iconic 2012 track as one of his favorite memories with him.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- SongsBas & Amaarae Prove They're R&B Icons On "Decent" From Dreamville Artist's New Album: Stream"We Only Talk About Real S**t When We're F**ked Up" arrived on Friday with a total of three J. Cole guest appearances.By Hayley Hynes
- Songs"Because the Internet" Turns 10: Revisit Childish Gambino's "The Worst Guys" Featuring Chance The RapperThe 19-track album also includes guest appearances from Azealia Banks and Jhene Aiko.By Hayley Hynes
- Songs"In The Trunk": FendiDa Rappa & GloRilla Go Hard For New Single & VisualThe femcees are closing out 2023 just as strong as they started it.By Hayley Hynes
- SongsBoldy James Rocks His "Brand New Chanel Kicks" On New Nicholas Craven JointOne of hip-hop's favourite duos has done it again.By Hayley Hynes
- SongsTobe Nwigwe & Nas Join Forces With Jacob Banks For "On My Soul" Song From "Transformers: Rise Of The Beasts"A Tribe Called Quest and Wu-Tang Clan will also appear on the upcoming "Transformers" soundtrack.By Hayley Hynes
- SongsConway The Machine & Westside Gunn Reconnect For "Brucifix" From "WON'T HE DO IT" AlbumThe 14-track project also features Ransom, Fabolous, Benny The Butcher, and other friends.By Hayley Hynes
- SongsArmani White & A$AP Ferg Flex Their "SILVER TOOTH." On Bow Wow-Sampling SingleWhat's in your streaming rotation this weekend?By Hayley Hynes
- SongsBad Bunny Joins Grupo Frontera For Surprise Single & Music Video, "un x100to"The Puertro Rican artist continues to experiment with his sound.By Hayley Hynes
- TechDrake & The Weeknd's Artificial Intelligence Collab Includes Bars About Selena GomezIs AI taking things too far?By Hayley Hynes
- Songs6ix9ine Bounces Back From Gym Beatdown With "WAPAE" Single Feat. Angel Dior, Lenier, And Bullin 47This is the New York native's second time working with Lenier so far in 2023.By Hayley Hynes
- MusicChris Brown & Ciara's Upcoming Collaboration Is "Fire," He SaysCiCi was due to appear in the father of three's Michael Jackson tribute at the 2022 AMAs, but it was ultimately cancelled at the last minute.By Hayley Hynes
- SongsNBA YoungBoy & Mariah The Scientist Are Looking In The "Rear View" On Their First Joint Single: StreamHappy New Music Friday!By Hayley Hynes