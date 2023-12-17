Bas & Amaarae Prove They're R&B Icons On "Decent" From Dreamville Artist's New Album: Stream

We're still waiting for J. Cole's follow-up to 2021's The Off-Season. Thankfully, the North Carolina native is keeping us well-fed with his impressive feature run this year. After joining Drake and Nicki Minaj on For All The Dogs and Pink Friday 2 respectively, he gave three appearances to Dreamville artist Bas on his must-hear We Only Talk About Real S**t When We're F**ked Up LP this past Friday (December 15).

The 17-track project is arguably some of the musical sensation's best, most confident work to date. Friends like Sha Sha, ASAP Ferg, Adekunle Gold, and FKJ were able to lend a hand too. On the sixth title, "Decent," we hear from a rising starlet by the name of Amaarae, who makes an appearance on our upcoming R&B Albums OTY article thanks to her stunning Fountain Baby LP in the summer. Now, she and Bas are putting their dreamy voices together over production from DZL, FKJ, Ron Gilmore, and Kurzweil.

Bas Ends 2023 on a Triumphant Note with We Only Talk About Real S**t When We're F**ked Up

"She don't a hundred percent trust me, no / I can't a hundred percent blame her, no," the 36-year-old empathetically sings early on in the song. "I done seen plenty of the ni**as change up / We still hundred percent the same us." For her part, Ama later comes in, sweetly crooning, "Whenever I'm feelin' down / Give me little lovin' and we're back around... Callin' enemies or friends, yeah, we back up now / I can't even lie right now, b**ch, I'm higher now, ghetto fever."

Dive into Amaarae and Bas' stunning collaboration, "Decent," above. If you're feeling the We Only Talk About Real S**t When We're F**ked Up song, be sure to add it to your playlist on Spotify/Apple Music. For more HNHH release recommendations, check out our weekly Fire Emoji update at the link below.

Quotable Lyrics:

On the jetski with your ni**a, we abroad

Really you should in them skrrt, skrrt, skrrt, skrrt, skrrt, skrrt

Feelin' like I'm healin'

Feel like I'm kinda decent