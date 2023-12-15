Bas Might Have His Best Project With "We Only Talk About Real S*** When We're F****d Up"

Bas is one of Dreamville's best talents without a doubt, as he can bring a wide range of sounds to the table. The Sudanese talent has been hard at work over the past five years to perfect the approach to his fourth studio album, We Only Talk About Real S*** When We're F****d Up. Nearly over the past year, he has been dropping singles for this effort. It began back in late January with "Diamonds," and ended in November with "179 Deli."

The title of this album aptly refers to the messages of some of the tracks here. He talks about the troubling times in the Middle East on "Khartoum." "Ho Chi Minh" sees Bas talk about what has been weighing on him and how needs to remain strong within himself. Throughout this collection of songs, he brings the hottest sounds and artists from those genres.

Listen To We Only Talk About Real S*** When We're F****d Up By Bas

One of the most heavily included is Afro-pop/Afro-beats. He brings on Zimbabwe's own Sha Sha to "Testify." Amaarae, who hails from Ghana, appears on "Decent." J. Cole has two extra appearances outside of "Passport Bros." He can be heard in his melodic bag on "Home Alone" and "Paper Cuts." This album has a serene feeling to it, especially with the way Bas is orchestrating these songs. All in all, with the amount of versatility and themes, he might have put forth his best work here.

What are your initial thoughts on this brand-new album, We Only Talk About Real S*** When We're F****d Up, by Bas? Do you agree that this is his best release so far, why or why not? Which songs are you gravitating toward the most right now? We would like to hear what you have to say about all of this. With that in mind, be sure to leave all of your hottest takes in the comments section below. Additionally, always keep it locked in with HNHH for all of the latest breaking news around Bas. Furthermore, stay with us for all of the best album drops throughout the week.

We Only Talk About Real S*** When We're F****d Up Tracklist:

Light Of My Soul Black Jedi Choppas Home Alone with J. Cole Risk with FKJ Decent with Amaarae Ho Chi Minh 179 Deli with AJ Tracey Passport Bros with J. Cole Testify with Sha Sha U-Turn with Blxckie & A$AP Ferg Paper Cuts with J. Cole Diamonds Yao Ming Dr. O'blivion Khartoum with Adekunle Gold Wait On Me (feat. FKJ)

