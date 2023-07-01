Bas & J. Cole Put On For The “Passport Bros” On Latest Collab

It’s magic whenever Bas and J. Cole connect and they came just in time to deliver an anthem for the summer. This morning, Bas delivered a brand new banger alongside the Dreamville co-founder titled, “Passport Bros.” Produced by AzizTheShake, DZL, and Luka Mauti, Bas and J. Cole come through with a vibrant record that’s bound to soundtrack endless drunken summer nights. Bas crafts his breezy melodies for the purpose of sing-a-longs while J. Cole dives into the production head-first with braggadocious bars.

On most occasions, J. Cole typically has a point to prove whenever he pops out. His verse on j-hope’s “on the street” found him flexing his lyrical muscle while on Lil Durk’s “All My Life,” Cole aimed to bring an uplifting message. But on “Passport Bros,” he matches Bas’ energy with gun wordplay and extravagant flexes. Moreover, he confirms that he is now a minority owner of the Charlotte Hornets, rapping, “The news just dropped, I’m a partial owner, what can I say,” he raps. “Tell Coach Cliff to suit me up and I’ll play.”

Read More: J Cole Offers Advice To Young Rapper Paris Bryant

Bas & J Cole Collaborative Streak Continues

“Passport Bros” adds to the excellent collaborative streak between Bas and J. Cole. Prior to their latest single, they linked up on 2021’s “The Jackie” alongside Lil Tjay. Additionally, Bas had a heavy presence on J Cole’s The Off-Season, appearing on three songs, “100.mill,” “let.go.my.hand,” and “hunger.on.hillside.” Although it’s been five years since his last project, hopefully, “Passport Bros” indicates that he has another album on the way soon.

Earlier this year, Dreamville teamed up for the official soundtrack for Creed III. The project featured new records from J Cole and Bas, who teamed up with Kel-P and Black Sherif on “Blood, Sweat & Tears.” As for J. Cole, there’s no word on whether he has a new album on the way but he did confirm that Drake would appear on it during his recent appearance in Montreal alongside the Canadian artist. Check out Bas and J Cole’s new single above and sound off with your thoughts in the comments.

Quotable Lyrics

Now we on our MIA shit

We just hit Playa, they’re playing the Durk song

Damn, I’m on fire, a little redbone

She looks like Mya and want me to try her, oh Lord

Read More: Drake Shouts Out Smiley And Asks J. Cole For A Collab During Montreal Concert