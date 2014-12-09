Mya is arguably one of the most beloved female R&B vocalists to bless the mic, perhaps best known (in the rap game, at least) for her contribution to Pras (of The Fugees) and Ol' Dirty Bastard's 1998 single "Ghetto Superstar". Since the release of her Platinum-certified eponymous debut album (also in '98), the Washington, D.C. native has gone on to release another five as well as a compilation, having collaborated with the likes of Blackstreet, Mase, Sisqo and many more. Most recently, she was spotted partying with Kevin Durant James Harden, Wale and Travi$ Scott in L.A. - musically, the last we heard of her was the August 2011 single "Earthquake", which featured Trina on the assist. Stay tuned for updates on her career. (Oh yeah, she also counts acting, dancing, producing and designing among her many talents.)