J Cole Offers Advice To Young Rapper Paris Bryant

J Cole has been one of the biggest voices in rap music for almost a decade but that never stopped him from checking in on up-and-coming voices. Cole once had an interesting saga with rapper Lil Pump following some lyrics he delivered on the closing track to his album KOD. It eventually concluded with the two sitting down together to work through their differences in a discussion. Clearly, Cole hasn’t stopped keeping his finger on the pulse of contemporary hip-hop. He appears on one of the biggest rap hits of the year Lil Durk’s “All My Life.” In the tracklist, he laments about young rappers that he only hears about once they’ve been killed.

Now according to HipHopDX, J. Cole caught up with another young rapper to offer his advice. Paris Bryant is an NYC rapper who has frequently cited Cole as his primary influence for rapping. He probably didn’t expect for Cole to actually respond but the “Middle Child” had some advice for him. “Yoooooo, just heard your song,” Cole writes in an Instagram direct message. “I love it. I have a note that I feel like might be helpful. Also saw all your messages from before. Crazy how life work !!!” The DMs made their way to social media as Bryant couldn’t believe his idol actually responded to him.

J Cole Advises Paris Bryant

J. Cole has been in the news this week for an appearance with a different rapper. He surprised fans by popping up at one of Drake and 21 Savage’s shows in Montreal over the weekend. Drake got the fans even more excited by asking Cole if the pair have a collaborative track in the future.

Cole and Drake were recently joined by Lil Uzi Vert as rappers whose studio albums have all debuted at number one. Uzi placed their third album at the top of the charts earlier this month with Pink Tape. What do you think of J. Cole reaching out to Paris Bryant to give the young rapper advice? Let us know in the comment section below.

