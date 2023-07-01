Dreamville boasts some of the most talented and beloved rappers of this generation, and has done so for over a decade now. Regardless of this status, a drop from anyone in that collective remains hyped, anticipated, and awaited with the same passion and heart that they broke out with. Moreover, news recently broke that Bas and J. Cole will release a collaborative track, “Passport Bros,” later in the month on July 19. Of course, for people that keep up with either of the two lyrically skilled MCs, this should come as no surprise. Bas teased a team-up between the two just last month.

Furthermore, the two spitters also have a track record of excellent and complementary joint efforts in the books. The most notable of these for many fans is probably “Trib*” off of Bas’ 2018 album Milky Way, which is a Dreamville classic at this point. In addition, they also collaborated on “Night Job,” where J. Cole featured on Dreamville’s 2015 project Revenge Of The Dreamers II. Fans expect that this new single “Passport Bros” will appear on a Bas album, his upcoming We Only Talk About Real S**t When We’re F***ed Up.

Bas & J. Cole Are Heating Up The Summer Soon

Bas & J. Cole will release their new collab “Passport Bros” on 7/19 🌏 pic.twitter.com/T5ngKdXs6D — Complex Music (@ComplexMusic) July 15, 2023

With this official announcement, fans can now start to really get amped and ready for what’s to come. With Bas’ return to full-length releases and Cole’s increasingly singular status within the game, only a few other rappers can impact the industry with just a verse or two. In other J. Cole news, that level of skill translated astonishingly in the commercial sense as well. Alongside Drake and Lil Uzi Vert, the North Carolina native is one of the only rappers to have all their studio albums go number one on the Billboard charts.

Sure, numbers aren’t everything, but perception around the 4 Your Eyez Only MC often paints him as a purely lyrical talent. That can’t be denied, but after a decade of dominance, it’s become harder and harder to ignore his commercial prowess and all-around versatility as a rap career. On the other hand, his Dreamville partner is an example of how that success hones equivalent talent, and they’ll surely make fireworks on this. For more news and the latest updates on J. Cole and Bas, come back to HNHH.

