Earlier this week Lil Uzi Vert earned their third number-one album. The highly anticipated Pink Tape served up impressive numbers in its first week and debuted at number 1 on the Billboard 200. It became the first rap album of 2023 to reach the number one following Lil Durk and Young Thug only reaching number two. Pink Tape interrupted the long reign over the number one spot held by Morgan Wallen with his album One Thing At A Time. But it also achieved something even greater for Uzi, placing the rapper among elite company in hip-hop.

According to HipHopAllDay, Lil Uzi Vert sits alongside Drake and J. Cole as rap artists whose every studio album has hit number one. While that is undeniably impressive, it comes with caveats. The first being that they’re only counting artists who have released two or more albums. This rules out Cardi B whose debut album hit number one and hasn’t yet been followed up on. For Uzi specifically, you also need to rule out all their early mixtapes, including his first two major commercial projects. Uzi’s three albums are undeniably impressive but J. Cole has released 6 and Drake 7, all of which hit number one.

Lil Uzi Vert Joins Elite Company

Drake, Lil Uzi Vert & J. Cole are now the 𝗢𝗡𝗟𝗬 𝗥𝗔𝗣𝗣𝗘𝗥𝗦 to have 𝗘𝗩𝗘𝗥𝗬 one of their studio albums go #𝟭 on Billboard 🔥🤯 pic.twitter.com/4aXUpGk8bK — Hip Hop All Day (@HipHopAllDayy) July 11, 2023

Throughout their career, Lil Uzi Vert has scored three top 10 singles. Their first was their breakout song “XO Tour Llif3” in 2017 which peaked at number 7. Two years later they scored their biggest hit with “Futsal Shuffle 2020.” The track climbed all the way up to number 5 on the Hot 100 and has since been certified platinum. In addition to their singles, three songs from Uzi’s album Eternal Atake spent their first week in the top 10.

In the first week of Pink Tape, Lil Uzi Vert debuted 18 of the album’s songs in the Hot 100. Two of those reached the top 20 including the album’s opening track “Flooded The Face” which landed at number 11 and the song “Endless Fashion” with Nicki Minaj which dropped in at number 20. What do you think of Lil Uzi Vert’s newest chart achievement? Let us know in the comment section below.

