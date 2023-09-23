billboard 200
- MusicYeat's "2093" Expected To Have Chart-Topping Debut, "Vultures 1" Barely Misses Out On Second Week At The Top"Vultures 1" falls just a few hundred units short of a second week at number one.By Ben Mock
- MusicNicki Minaj Passes Jay-Z In Combined Billboard Charting WeeksNicki is now 6th all-time among rappers.By Lavender Alexandria
- MusicKanye West & Ty Dolla Sign React Meekly To "Vultures" Going Number OneThis is Ty's first-ever number one album, whereas this marks the Chicago rapper's eleventh project atop the Billboard 200.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- Music21 Savage's "american dream" Expected To Spend A Second Week At Number OneThe album is expected to outlast Green Day and Morgan Wallen for the top spot.By Lavender Alexandria
- MusicKanye West's "The Life Of Pablo" Returns To Billboard 200It's West's 4th album on the Billboard 200 this week.By Lavender Alexandria
- MusicNicki Minaj's 3rd Number One Album Leads All Female RappersNicki broke a tie with Foxy Brown for most number one albums among female rappers.By Lavender Alexandria
- MusicNicki Minaj Lands 14 "Pink Friday 2" Songs On This Week's Hot 100Nicki scored three new top 50 hits from her #1 album.By Lavender Alexandria
- MusicFoxy Brown Praises Nicki Minaj For Breaking Her Billboard 200 RecordFoxy Brown is loving Nicki Minaj's success with "Pink Friday 2."By Cole Blake
- MusicAndre 3000's Experimental New Album Sells 24k In Its First WeekThe album landed in the top 40 of the Billboard 200.By Lavender Alexandria
- MusicDrake's "Scary Hours 3" Sales Projections Are HereDrake has a chance to land at number one on the "Billboard 200" with "For All the Dogs: Scary Hours Edition."By Cole Blake
- MusicDrake's "For All The Dogs" Sells 161k In Its Second WeekDrake put up another impressive week of sales for his new album. By Lavender Alexandria
- MusicBad Bunny Tops "Billboard" Album Chart, Offset At #5A new #1 for Benito and top-five debut for Offset.By Ben Mock
- MusicDrake Chases Down Jay-Z's Number One Album RecordDrake's 13th number one album puts him in legendary company. By Lavender Alexandria
- MusicDrake's "For All The Dogs" Is His 13th No.1 Album On Billboard 200Drake's success continues with "For All The Dogs."By Caroline Fisher
- MusicSZA's "SOS" Becomes Longest Running #1 R&B AlbumSZA is racking up unprecedented chart success.By Lavender Alexandria
- MusicDoja Cat's "Scarlet" Headed For Top-10 Debut On Billboard 200Doja Cat's "Scarlet" is off to a hot start on the charts.By Cole Blake