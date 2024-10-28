Tyler, The Creator's "Chromakopia" Receives Highly Impressive Chart Projections Despite Odd Release Date

Tyler is that guy.

Tyler, The Creator is a once-in-a-generation type of artist. Whenever he drops a single or an album, the hip-hop world pauses for the California native. He's a massively influential talent who inspires his contemporaries with his fashion and musical trends. Without a doubt, he's easily a face of the genre (whether you like it or not) and he's not going to let anyone really stop him of doing what he feels is necessary to push the rap boundaries. For example, if he thinks rappers and artists in general should go back to dropping new music at the beginning of the week, he could start that wave again. After hearing Tyler, The Creator's charting projections for CHROMAKOPIA just moments ago, his competition may just consider it.

He put out his seventh album this morning at 6 a.m. local time and in just that short period, he's potentially looking at a chart-topping debut. This information comes courtesy of chart data via X. No sales predictions are available just yet though. HITS DAILY DOUBLE will drop their estimate sometime tomorrow morning, so be sure to stay tuned for that update.

Tyler, The Creator Can Drop Whenever And It Still Won't Affect Sales

With this in mind, some fans are making their own projections. Some are saying he will move around 150,000 and others even claiming 200,000 will be the number. Overall, this a stunning and very spectacular accomplishment (most likely) for Tyler. In terms similar competition for this week, Megan Thee Stallion, G Herbo, Jean Dawson, and Yeat are some of the bigger names to watch out for. Overall, though, things are kind of in Tyler's favor here if you ask us.