sales projections
- NumbersKanye West & Ty Dolla Sign "Vultures 1" Sales Projections RevealedKanye West and Ty Dolla Sign continue to make waves with their album.By Alexander Cole
- Music21 Savage "american dream" First-Week Sales Projections Are HereThe Atlanta trap icon might have the biggest solo debut of his career, excluding his Metro Boomin and Drake collab projects.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- MusicOffset's New Album Gets A Major Boost In Updated Sales NumbersOffset's new album will sell more than originally anticipated. By Lavender Alexandria
- MusicOffset's "Set It Off" First Week Sales Projections RevealedOffset dropped his second solo album, "Set It Off," this week.By Caroline Fisher
- NumbersTravis Scott's "Utopia" To Go Number One For Fourth Straight WeekTravis Scott's sales are being bolstered by Vinyl.By Alexander Cole
- NumbersQuavo's "Rocket Power" Set For Modest First Week SalesQuavo's tribute to Takeoff should land somewhere between #11 and #20 on the Billboard 200.By Ben Mock
- NumbersTravis Scott's Third Week & Trippie Redd's First Week Sales Projections RevealedTravis Scott and Trippie Redd are looking to take the top spot on the charts.By Alexander Cole
- MusicTravis Scott's "Utopia" Could Sell 400k In Its First WeekTravis is likely to secure the third most first week sales of 2023.By Lavender Alexandria
- NumbersLil Uzi Vert's "The Pink Tape" Gets New Sales Projections"The Pink Tape" is performing nicely. By Alexander Cole
- MusicYoung Thug's Updated First Week Sales Projections DropYoung Thug's updates sales projections are bad news for the rapper.By Lavender Alexandria
- NumbersLil Durk "Almost Healed" Projected For Big First WeekCould Lil Durk have another #1 on the way?By Ben Mock
- NumbersLil Durk's "Almost Healed" Projected To Sell 150K First Week, Tops Streaming ChartsApple Music and YouTube in particular are eating up the Chicago star's latest release.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- NumbersNBA YoungBoy's "Richest Opp" First-Week Sales Projections Are InHave you streamed YB's nearly featureless third project of the year yet?By Hayley Hynes
- NumbersJack Harlow "Jackman" First Week Sales ProjectionsJack Harlow's new album aims for a top 10 debut. By Aron A.
- Music"Jackman" Projected For Decent Opening WeekJack Harlow's latest album is set for a decent sales week.By Ben Mock