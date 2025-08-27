Offset's third studio album has been his most lauded by fans and critics, but the early sales projections don't reflect that sadly.

Offset dropped his third studio album KIARI. It's arguably his most personal work to date, even over his solo debut, FATHER OF 4. It seems the Georgia native thinks it is too thanks to a statement captured by Hypebeast. "KIARI is me. I challenged myself as an artist and really put it all into the music. I took my time putting this project together. I know who I am, and I hope the world gets to understand who KIARI is through this album."

Since the Migos split in late 2022, Offset and Quavo have been trying to recapture the same draw their influential group possessed. Over these last few years or so, they've put out some bangers, but no solo tape of theirs has truly stuck. However, that is until this past Friday.

