Offset's "KIARI" Headed For Disappointing Debut On The Hot 200 Despite Positive Reviews

Hot 107.9 Birthday Bash 2025
ATLANTA, GEORGIA - JUNE 21: Offset performs onstage during Hot 107.9 Birthday Bash 2025 at State Farm Arena on June 21, 2025 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Prince Williams/FilmMagic)
Offset's third studio album has been his most lauded by fans and critics, but the early sales projections don't reflect that sadly.

Since the Migos split in late 2022, Offset and Quavo have been trying to recapture the same draw their influential group possessed. Over these last few years or so, they've put out some bangers, but no solo tape of theirs has truly stuck. However, that is until this past Friday.

Offset dropped his third studio album KIARI. It's arguably his most personal work to date, even over his solo debut, FATHER OF 4. It seems the Georgia native thinks it is too thanks to a statement captured by Hypebeast. "KIARI is me. I challenged myself as an artist and really put it all into the music. I took my time putting this project together. I know who I am, and I hope the world gets to understand who KIARI is through this album."

In the first few days since its release, fans and critics have responded to his candidness with a flurry of positive feedback. Publications like Rolling Stone have given it four out of five stars, with the popular fan review platform AOTY's average rating a 75%.

But unfortunately, the support is not on the same level in terms of sales. Per Kurrco, Offset is heading for a middling debut on the Hot 200 next Tuesday. As it stands, it looks like he will slot in at number 17 with 28,000 units.

Offset KIARI

For context, Offset had an impressive top five debut with his sophomore effort SET IT OFF in 2023. The project, which featured the likes of Future, Cardi B, Travis Scott, and Don Toliver sold 70,000. However, FATHER OF 4 performed even better.

It cracked the top four with a whopping 89,000 album equivalent units. Sometimes, when artists don't gun for a ton of hits on a record, results like this tend to happen. So, while the hard numbers aren't the strongest, the feedback has been solid.

KIARI, which sports 18 songs, features the likes of JID, NBA YoungBoy, John Legend, Gunna, Teezo Touchdown, Key Glock and more.

