Offset’s “Haunted By Fame” Fails To Crack The Billboard 200

BY Caroline Fisher 250 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
NFL: Kansas City Chiefs at Atlanta Falcons
Sep 22, 2024; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Rapper and entertainer Offset before a game between the Atlanta Falcons and Kansas City Chiefs at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Brett Davis / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
Offset recently dropped off his fourth studio album, "Haunted By Fame," just a few months after unleashing "Kiari."

It's only been a few months since the release of Offset's highly anticipated third solo album, Kiari. Late last month, however, the former Migos member dropped off yet another project just in time for Halloween. The album, HAUNTED BY FAME, was announced just days before its arrival. It boasts features from NBA YoungBoy, Lil Dump, and NoCap.

Unfortunately, however, it doesn't look like the project has resonated with fans as much as much as his others have. According to Kurrco, it didn't chart on this week's Billboard Hot 100, and sold less than 8K units.

This could obviously be a result of the lack of promotion for the album, but nonetheless, it marks a steep drop-off from the 29K opening week of Kiari.

Read More: Offset Denies Reports About Rejecting Cardi B's Divorce Settlement Offer

Offset & Cardi B

Struggling sales are far from all Offset has to deal with these days, however. He's also currently at the center of several rumors about his split from his ex, Cardi B. Earlier this month, for example, it was rumored that the femcee made him a $10 million settlement offer that he refused.

Amid the speculation, Offset hopped on Instagram to set the record straight, making it clear that this wasn't the case. "False rumors all of it," he declared in a comment. "Stop running a hate campaign nun of this is true or the first s**t that was about this was true."

Sadly, Offset is also dealing with some serious legal issues these days. Last week, he was hit with a lawsuit by a security guard named Jim Sanchez. Sanchez alleges that the rapper punched him in the face at MedMen LAX marijuana dispensary in Los Angeles. Allegedly, the incident left Sanchez in need of medical treatment, made him miss work, and more.

He's seeking punitive, general, and special damages totaling more than $25K. Offset denies the allegations, and even alleges that he and his crew were maced during the encounter. He's yet to publicly address the lawsuit at the time of writing.

Read More: Offset Hit With Assault & Battery Lawsuit From Security Guard

About The Author
Caroline Fisher
Caroline Fisher is a News Writer at HotNewHipHop from Chicago, Illinois. She started at HNHH this year, and has since spent her time writing about all that is newsworthy in the world of hip-hop. With a drive for hunting down the hottest stories, she enjoys documenting new developments in culture and entertainment. She also has an appreciation for hip-hop and seeks to cover the most important trends and shifts. She has a Bachelor of Arts which she received at the University of Illinois at Chicago. Having graduated in 2022, she majored in English with a concentration in Media, Rhetoric and Cultural Studies. Specializing all things music, pop culture and entertainment, some of her favorite musical artists include Snoop Dogg, OutKast, and Nicki Minaj. When she’s not writing about music she’s also a fan of attending shows, watching the latest movies, staying up-to-date with current events, photography, and poetry.
Recommended Content
Memorial Day Weekend Grand Finale Hosted By Meek Mill, Teyana Taylor And YG Music Diddy & Meek Mill Wear Matching Outfits In Resurfaced Photo Amid Rumors They Slept Together 80.0K
Hot 107.9 Birthday Bash 2025 Music Offset's "KIARI" Headed For Disappointing Debut On The Hot 200 Despite Positive Reviews 3.5K
Offset Assault Battery Lawsuit Security Guard Hip Hop News Music Offset Hit With Assault & Battery Lawsuit From Security Guard 1112
NBA YoungBoy: MASA TOUR - Atlanta, GA Music Offset Announces Surprise Album Dropping On Halloween 3.5K
Comments 0