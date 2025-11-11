Offset’s “Haunted By Fame” Fails To Crack The Billboard 200

It's only been a few months since the release of Offset's highly anticipated third solo album, Kiari. Late last month, however, the former Migos member dropped off yet another project just in time for Halloween. The album, HAUNTED BY FAME, was announced just days before its arrival. It boasts features from NBA YoungBoy, Lil Dump, and NoCap.

Unfortunately, however, it doesn't look like the project has resonated with fans as much as much as his others have. According to Kurrco, it didn't chart on this week's Billboard Hot 100, and sold less than 8K units.

This could obviously be a result of the lack of promotion for the album, but nonetheless, it marks a steep drop-off from the 29K opening week of Kiari.

Offset & Cardi B

Struggling sales are far from all Offset has to deal with these days, however. He's also currently at the center of several rumors about his split from his ex, Cardi B. Earlier this month, for example, it was rumored that the femcee made him a $10 million settlement offer that he refused.

Amid the speculation, Offset hopped on Instagram to set the record straight, making it clear that this wasn't the case. "False rumors all of it," he declared in a comment. "Stop running a hate campaign nun of this is true or the first s**t that was about this was true."

Sadly, Offset is also dealing with some serious legal issues these days. Last week, he was hit with a lawsuit by a security guard named Jim Sanchez. Sanchez alleges that the rapper punched him in the face at MedMen LAX marijuana dispensary in Los Angeles. Allegedly, the incident left Sanchez in need of medical treatment, made him miss work, and more.