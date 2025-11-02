Offset Hit With Assault & Battery Lawsuit From Security Guard

Offset is celebrating this weekend after the release of his new surprise Halloween album Haunted By Fame, but the big moment also came with a legal headache. According to TMZ, security guard Jim Sanchez launched a lawsuit against him alleging assault and battery over an incident in March of this year.

For those unaware, the former Migo allegedly punched Sanchez during his security shift at the MedMen LAX marijuana dispensary in Los Angeles. Earlier in 2025, 'Set's representative reportedly called this a false allegation, although it seems like he and his team haven't responded to this recent lawsuit filing at press time.

The security guard is reportedly suing for assault, battery, and intentional infliction of emotional distress, plus a jury trial according to court documents reportedly obtained by Complex. As for Sanchez's story, he claims that the Georgia rapper and his entourage went into the store, where he asked the MC for identification. He claims that this angered Offset, prompted him to punch Sanchez in the face, and then led to 'Set's colleagues attacking him as well. Sanchez alleges that his injuries resulted in a hospital visit. Due to medical bills, missing out on work, emotional distress, and physical pain, he reportedly seeks punitive, general, and special damages totaling over $25,000.

When Did Cardi B And Offset Break Up?

Sep 22, 2024; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Rapper and entertainer Offset before a game between the Atlanta Falcons and Kansas City Chiefs at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

However, the artist's team claimed that Jim Sanchez actually rushed him and spat on him, thus causing the alleged physical altercation. In addition, they claimed that he and his entourage were maced as a result of the fight. We will see what comes of these allegations and whether or not the lawsuit will go to trial.

Elsewhere, Offset's dealing with romantic woes. Since August of 2024, when Cardi B filed for divorce, they have been at constant odds online, albeit with some hopeful moments of peace. Their path before that was already turbulent, and it seems like her new relationship with Stefon Diggs is a small sore spot.