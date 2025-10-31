Haunted By Fame - Album by Offset

Offset makes a bold return with his surprise new album, Haunted By Fame. Announced with a simple tweet, the project arrives right on Halloween. It's a fitting nod to his 2017 collab tape with 21 Savage, Without Warning, which dropped on the same day. The eerily titled Haunted By Fame spans 11 tracks and features guest appearances from NBA Youngboy, NoCap, and Lil Dump. The project showcases Offset’s introspective side as he reflects on the dark side of stardom. Following the release of his third solo studio album KIARI earlier this year, Offset proves he’s showing no signs of slowing down. With Haunted By Fame, Offset continues to evolve as an artist. Moreover, he's balancing his superstar persona with the vulnerability of a man still finding peace in the spotlight.