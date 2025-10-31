Haunted By Fame - Album by Offset

BY Tallie Spencer 38 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
Screenshot 2025-10-30 at 10.00.37 PM Screenshot 2025-10-30 at 10.00.37 PM
Offset is back with a spooky surprise release.

Offset makes a bold return with his surprise new album, Haunted By Fame. Announced with a simple tweet, the project arrives right on Halloween. It's a fitting nod to his 2017 collab tape with 21 Savage, Without Warning, which dropped on the same day. The eerily titled Haunted By Fame spans 11 tracks and features guest appearances from NBA Youngboy, NoCap, and Lil Dump. The project showcases Offset’s introspective side as he reflects on the dark side of stardom. Following the release of his third solo studio album KIARI earlier this year, Offset proves he’s showing no signs of slowing down. With Haunted By Fame, Offset continues to evolve as an artist. Moreover, he's balancing his superstar persona with the vulnerability of a man still finding peace in the spotlight.

Release Date: October 31, 2025

Genre: Hip-Hop

Tracklist for Haunted By Fame
  1. Free Pick
  2. Haunted By Fame
  3. I Heard (feat. YoungBoy Never Broke Again)
  4. No Sweat
  5. Okay, Okay
  6. Fashion Icon
  7. N.A.M.E (feat. NoCap)
  8. Another Problem (feat. Lil Dump)
  9. Ya Digg
  10. No Regrets
  11. Headhunter
About The Author
Tallie Spencer
@TallieSpencer is a music journalist based in Los Angeles, CA. She loves concerts, festivals, and traveling the world.
Recommended Content
NBA YoungBoy: MASA TOUR - Atlanta, GA Music Offset Announces Surprise Album Dropping On Halloween 917
News "Never Broke Again Presents: Green Flag Activity" Show YoungBoy With His NBA Collective 13.2K
News Quando Rondo Drops Highly Anticipated Album "From The Neighborhood To The Stage" 7.7K
News Migos Add Five New Songs To "Culture III" For The Deluxe 12.6K
Comments 0