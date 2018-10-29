surprise album
- MusicBrent Faiyaz Announces Feature-Packed New Album Dropping TonightBrent's new album will be available very soon.By Lavender Alexandria
- MixtapesSkrillex Collabs With Swae Lee, Chief Keef, Don Toliver, And More On "Don't Get Too Close" AlbumThe LA-born DJ shared two full length projects this weekend, the second making a surprise debut during his set at Madison Square Garden.By Hayley Hynes
- MusicGucci Mane Announces New Album "Ice Daddy"Gucci Mane announces his new album "Ice Daddy."By Alex Zidel
- NewsILOVEMAKONNEN Returns With Surprise New Album "My Parade"ILOVEMAKONNEN celebrates his birthday by releasing his first independent album "My Parade" with features from Lil B and Payday.By Alex Zidel
- MusicDonald Glover's Surprise Album With 21 Savage Taken DownAfter a dozen hours, Donald Glover's (Childish Gambino) surprise album "Donald Glover Presents" has been taken down.By Alex Zidel
- MusicDonald Glover’s Son Makes Appearance On Surprise New AlbumChildish Gambino's son makes a surprise appearance on his outro "Dont Worry About Tomorrow."By Kevin Goddard
- MusicEminem Releases Surprise Album "Music To Be Murdered By"We all knew it was coming!By Alex Zidel
- NewsJ. Balvin & Bad Bunny Increase Their Lead On "LA CANCIÓN""LA CANCIÓN" is a near-perfect display from the reigning duo.By Devin Ch
- Original ContentThe Album Rollout Is ShrinkingAlbum rollouts are getting smaller and smaller.By Cole Blake
- MusicBeyoncé Surprises Fans With "Homecoming" Live Album & New MusicA live album popped up to coincide with Beyonce's new documentary.By Alex Zidel
- MusicBeyoncé Rumored To Drop Surprise "B7" Album This Week, Beyhive Loses ItFans are trying to piece together whether or not we're about to get "B7."By Erika Marie
- MusicSolange Releases New Album "When I Get Home": ListenStream Solange's surprise album "When I Get Home" featuring contributions from Earl Sweatshirt, Tyler The Creator, Pharrell and more.By Kevin Goddard
- MusicT-Pain Releases “1UP” Album Featuring Lil Wayne, Tory Lanez, Russ & MoreStream T-Pain's new "1UP" album featuring Lil Wayne, Tory Lanez, Russ, and more.By Kevin Goddard
- MusicJermaine Dupri Takes Shots At The "Surprise Album" TacticJermaine Dupri has weighed in on the latest marketing trend. By Mitch Findlay
- NewsBig K.R.I.T. Drops Another Surprise EP "Double Down"K.R.I.T. is full of surprises. By Karlton Jahmal
- NewsTrey Songz, Chris Brown, & Fabolous "Don't Say Sh*t"Keep it on the low. By Karlton Jahmal
- MusicMeek Mill's New Album Is Dropping This MonthMeek Mill adds his voice to an already stacked November. By Mitch Findlay
- MusicMetro Boomin Shares Tracklist For "Not All Heroes Wear Capes"Metro Boomin's new project drops tonight.By Aron A.
- MusicMeek Mill Reassures "The Feens" That His Album Is Still On TrackMeek Mill advises trust over impatience.By Mitch Findlay