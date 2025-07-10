Justin Bieber is very busy these days fending off divorce rumors and addressing fans' concerns, but he's allegedly keeping a very special surprise under wraps. According to UPROXX, a surprise new album will land in just a couple of hours via Def Jam, according to "sources."

Following studio sessions, other sightings, and a four-year wait since 2021's Justice, we might get a new Bieber album on Friday, July 11. This comes from a Hollywood Reporter piece that cites allegedly close sources as its proof. Per these rumors, the project will feature Gunna, Sexyy Red, and Cash Cobain.

Also, these rumors went into overdrive thanks to a new billboard that appeared in Reykjavík, Iceland and in Los Angeles, California, according to The Hollywood Reporter. It's just a picture of the Canadian superstar next to a cover with the word "swag" on it and a parental advisory sticker. Fans spotted him in Iceland working on fresh material this year, although he hasn't said much on new music.

Still, Justin Bieber's friendship with Sexyy Red means that this rumored tracklist isn't a surprise. But take all these speculative reports with a grain of salt, as we don't have any legitimate information to go off of.

Swag Justin Bieber

Justin Bieber is also close with Gunna, so all these folks were bound to collaborate eventually. If these album rumors are true, and Swag (presumably the album title?) is dropping in just a few hours, then we might be in for some surprising crossovers and statements.

This follows a lot of other Justin Bieber drama, which mostly came about from fans concerned about his recent public image. Whether that's sporadic and chaotic social media activity or paparazzi confrontations, everybody has something to say about J.B. It seems like he's letting all of it roll off his shoulder, and focusing on new music certainly seems like an appropriate defense.