Gunna & Justin Bieber Are Gym Bros Now

Gunna’s fitness journey has influenced other recording artists, including megastar Justin Bieber, to join the Atlanta rap star. Bieber shared a clip on his Instagram Story on Wednesday (March 26), showing them side by side, pushing through weighted squats. He set the post to Sade’s 1988 classic, “Paradise,” though it's unclear if the song was actually playing during their session. Gunna’s fitness journey isn’t just about casual workouts. The rapper revealed in a conversation with Spotify, alongside his manager Ebony Ward, that he’s preparing for a major challenge: running a marathon.

“One of my manifestations for 2025 is running a marathon,” Gunna shared. Ward, fully on board, added, “I’ma run it with you.” While Gunna hasn’t previously shown interest in distance running, he’s determined to test his endurance. He has yet to announce which marathon he plans to take on. While embracing a healthier lifestyle, Gunna continues to face scrutiny over snitching allegations stemming from his plea deal in the high-profile YSL RICO case. His attorney, Steve Sadow, recently doubled down on Gunna’s innocence, refuting claims that he cooperated with prosecutors.

Gunna & Justin Bieber Workout

“I was Gunna’s attorney, but I am NOT speaking on his behalf. This long post is solely to set out the truth,” Sadow wrote on X. “Gunna did NOT cooperate, and did NOTHING and said NOTHING to cause harm to Thug’s case. He spent eight months in jail and was released in Dec. 2022 after entering an Alford plea.” Sadow further clarified that Gunna’s plea was not used in Young Thug’s trial, nor was he listed as a witness. “He received a five-year suspended sentence with no reporting, no travel restrictions, no living restrictions, AND NO PROBATION.”Over the last two years, Gunna has toured globally, solidifying his status as an international star. Meanwhile, Thug, who spent 30 months behind bars before pleading guilty, is now serving 15 years probation with strict conditions, including a ban on living in Atlanta.