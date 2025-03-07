Gunna And Turbo Drop A Certified Smash With "Classy Girl" Single

BY Elias Andrews 428 Views
Gunna's stock among his peers may have dipped, but the ATL rapper continues to prove himself a very reliable hitmaker.

Gunna is not the most popular rapper in the world at the moment. He's been shunned by several of the superstars he came up with. He has not, however, slowed down. Gunna has proven to be an extremely durable and consistent artist. He gives the fans what they want, and often. "Classy Girl" is a textbook example. The rapper teams up with producer Turbo for a single that has smash hit written all over it. It boasts the bouncy, celebratory vibe that dominates summer playlists. Familiar but not generic.

Turbo's production really dominates here. The synth stabs every bars gives "Classy Girl" a glamor and sonic texture that makes it sound wonderfully expensive. The musicality of the song is emphasized on the back end with electric guitar and an elastic bassline. "Classy Girl" is more than a beat, however. The YSL rapper dishes out one of his catchiest hooks in years, and it perfectly melds with Turbo's aesthetic. Gunna is best known for his trap bangers. "Classy Girl," however, is an example of him going for broader appeal, but proving he can do it.

Let us know what you think of this brand-new track, in the comments section down below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the latest news and updates from around the music world. We will continue to keep you informed on all of your favorite artists and their upcoming projects.

Gunna Hops On A Beat Primed For Summertime Spins

Quotable Lyrics:

Takin' flights out to Europe (Europe)
Come out in Paris to a Olympic, metal gold (Metal gold)
Stop at Hermès, spend euros (Spend euros)
Take you with me, we can travel the world
When we shoppin', she want diamonds and pearls

Elias Andrews
Elias Andrews
Elias Andrews is a music and entertainment writer for HotNewHipHop. He joined HNHH in 2024 as the lead night shift contributor, which means he covers new music releases on a weekly basis. In the year since joining, Elias has covered some of the biggest and most turbulent stories in the world of music. He covered the Drake and Kendrick Lamar battle, and the release of the disses “Family Matters” and “Meet the Grahams,” in particular, in real time. He has also detailed the ongoing list of allegations and criminal charges made against Diddy. Elias’ favorite artists are Andre 3000, MF Doom, pre-808s Kanye West and Tyler, The Creator. He loves L.A. hip-hop but not L.A. sports teams. The first album he ever bought was Big Willie Style by Will Smith, which he maintains is still a pretty good listen.
