Gunna And Turbo Drop A Certified Smash With "Classy Girl" Single

Gunna is not the most popular rapper in the world at the moment. He's been shunned by several of the superstars he came up with. He has not, however, slowed down. Gunna has proven to be an extremely durable and consistent artist. He gives the fans what they want, and often. "Classy Girl" is a textbook example. The rapper teams up with producer Turbo for a single that has smash hit written all over it. It boasts the bouncy, celebratory vibe that dominates summer playlists. Familiar but not generic.

Turbo's production really dominates here. The synth stabs every bars gives "Classy Girl" a glamor and sonic texture that makes it sound wonderfully expensive. The musicality of the song is emphasized on the back end with electric guitar and an elastic bassline. "Classy Girl" is more than a beat, however. The YSL rapper dishes out one of his catchiest hooks in years, and it perfectly melds with Turbo's aesthetic. Gunna is best known for his trap bangers. "Classy Girl," however, is an example of him going for broader appeal, but proving he can do it.

Gunna Hops On A Beat Primed For Summertime Spins

