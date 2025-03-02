Gunna & Angel Reese Fans Think The Rapper Just Shot His Flirty Shot With The WNBA Star

Gunna and Angel Reese have long been big fans of each other's work on social media, but now some fans are bringing romance rumors into the mix. This all comes because of the Unrivaled League's recent game between Rose and Mist, in which the WNBA star played. The "Got Damn" rapper and producer Turbo were right there on the sidelines to support her, but a court-side interview made many fans think that maybe there's something deeper there. When Wunna answered a question about whether or not he could score in Unrivaled's three-on-three play style, he had the following to say to Chief Growth Officer Chloe Pavlech: "If Angel Reese is on my team, yeah."

While this could just be a friendly and praiseful comment – after all, Turbo agreed – you already know how the Internet gets with male-female celebrity friendships. Gunna and Angel Reese were bound to inspire these rumors at some point, regardless of their actual bond. She attended his Chicago concert in May and praised his 2023 album a Gift & a Curse, whereas he reacted to her using "HIM ALL ALONG" for an Instagram highlight clip with the following comment: "HER ALL ALONG."

Gunna & Angel Reese's Recent Moves

As you can see, there are plenty of reasons as to why people are linking Gunna and Angel Reese romantically. But until either one of them addresses these rumors, we don't find it prudent to speculate. Elsewhere, the One Of Wun hitmaker recently pledged to better himself through physical activity, although it's not basketball. He revealed in a conversation with Spotify that he will run his first marathon. We don't exactly know the context around this or why exactly it's going down, but even if it's simply for health and fitness promotion, we're not complaining.