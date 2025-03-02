Gunna & Angel Reese Fans Think The Rapper Just Shot His Flirty Shot With The WNBA Star

BY Gabriel Bras Nevares 1.5K Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
Gunna Angel Reese Flirty Shot WNBA Hip Hop News
PHILADELPHIA, PA - JUNE 2: Rapper, Gunna, performs during Day 2 of the Roots Picnic festival 2024, in Fairmount Park in Philadelphia, PA. (Photo by Brandon Laws/HotNewHipHop)
Gunna and Angel Reese are big fans of each other's work, but some folks think their friendship turned into full-fledged flirting yesterday.

Gunna and Angel Reese have long been big fans of each other's work on social media, but now some fans are bringing romance rumors into the mix. This all comes because of the Unrivaled League's recent game between Rose and Mist, in which the WNBA star played. The "Got Damn" rapper and producer Turbo were right there on the sidelines to support her, but a court-side interview made many fans think that maybe there's something deeper there. When Wunna answered a question about whether or not he could score in Unrivaled's three-on-three play style, he had the following to say to Chief Growth Officer Chloe Pavlech: "If Angel Reese is on my team, yeah."

While this could just be a friendly and praiseful comment – after all, Turbo agreed – you already know how the Internet gets with male-female celebrity friendships. Gunna and Angel Reese were bound to inspire these rumors at some point, regardless of their actual bond. She attended his Chicago concert in May and praised his 2023 album a Gift & a Curse, whereas he reacted to her using "HIM ALL ALONG" for an Instagram highlight clip with the following comment: "HER ALL ALONG."

Read More: Offset And Gunna Send Fans Into Frenzy By Teasing Joint Album

Gunna & Angel Reese's Recent Moves

As you can see, there are plenty of reasons as to why people are linking Gunna and Angel Reese romantically. But until either one of them addresses these rumors, we don't find it prudent to speculate. Elsewhere, the One Of Wun hitmaker recently pledged to better himself through physical activity, although it's not basketball. He revealed in a conversation with Spotify that he will run his first marathon. We don't exactly know the context around this or why exactly it's going down, but even if it's simply for health and fitness promotion, we're not complaining.

Meanwhile, Angel Reese is still drawing headlines for everything from locker room shenanigans with teammates to her increasing celebrity status. A relationship with Gunna would certainly play well for the gossip, but again, maybe we're all just reading far too deeply into this. In any case, the two clearly admire each other, and hopefully this speculation doesn't diminish that if that's not where they're going.

Read More: Angel Reese's Stunning New Year's Outfit Leads To Mixed Reactions On Social Media

[via]

About The Author
Gabriel Bras Nevares
Gabriel Bras Nevares is a staff writer for HotNewHipHop. He joined HNHH while completing his B.A. in Journalism &amp; Mass Communication at The George Washington University in the summer of 2022. Born and raised in San Juan, Puerto Rico, Gabriel treasures the crossover between his native reggaetón and hip-hop news coverage, such as his review for Bad Bunny’s hometown concert in 2024. But more specifically, he digs for the deeper side of hip-hop conversations, whether that’s the “death” of the genre in 2023, the lyrical and parasocial intricacies of the Kendrick Lamar and Drake battle, or the many moving parts of the Young Thug and YSL RICO case. Beyond engaging and breaking news coverage, Gabriel makes the most out of his concert obsessions, reviewing and recapping festivals like Rolling Loud Miami and Camp Flog Gnaw. He’s also developed a strong editorial voice through album reviews, think-pieces, and interviews with some of the genre’s brightest upstarts and most enduring obscured gems like Homeboy Sandman, Bktherula, Bas, and Devin Malik.
Recommended Content
Jerod Harris / Stringer / Getty Images, Phillip Faraone / Stringer / Getty Images Music E-40 Knew Kendrick Lamar Was A Star, Praises Him & Jay Rock 4.5K
Monica Schipper/Getty Images Movies Martin Scorsese's "The Irishman" Trailer Is An OG Reunion 4.9K
Carmen Mandato/Getty Images Music Teyana Taylor Reveals New Album Release Date 2.9K
VIA HNHH Crime Lil Woody Goes Viral For Asking Judge If He Can Show Up Late To Court 7.3K