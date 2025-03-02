Gunna Will Run Around The City In First Marathon In 2025

Gunna is taking on an unexpected challenge—running a marathon. In a conversation with Spotify, the YSL rapper revealed his plan to push his newfound passion for fitness even further. “One of my goals for 2025 is to run a marathon,” he said. His manager, Ebony Ward, immediately backed him up. “I’ma run it with you.” Though Gunna hasn’t previously shown interest in long-distance running, he didn’t specify which marathon he plans to enter.

Beyond his fitness journey, Wunna remains caught in the aftermath of the YSL RICO case. Allegations of cooperating with prosecutors have followed him since he took a plea deal. His attorney, Steve Sadow, recently defended him, insisting Gunna never betrayed Young Thug or strengthened the case against him. Gunna popularity peaked during the YSL trial. He released hit music, album, and tour. He collaborated with Big Sean, Offset, and more.

Gunna’s Fitness Journey

“I was Gunna’s attorney, but I am NOT speaking on his behalf,” Sadow wrote on X. “This is just to set the record straight. Gunna did NOT cooperate. He did NOTHING to harm Thug’s case. He spent eight months in jail before accepting an Alford plea in December 2022.” Sadow emphasized that Gunna’s plea was not used in Thug’s trial and that he was never named as a witness. The rapper received a suspended sentence with no probation, travel restrictions, or reporting requirements.