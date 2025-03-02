Gunna Will Run Around The City In First Marathon In 2025

Gunna is taking on an unexpected challenge—running a marathon. In a conversation with Spotify, the YSL rapper revealed his plan to push his newfound passion for fitness even further. “One of my goals for 2025 is to run a marathon,” he said. His manager, Ebony Ward, immediately backed him up. “I’ma run it with you.” Though Gunna hasn’t previously shown interest in long-distance running, he didn’t specify which marathon he plans to enter.
Beyond his fitness journey, Wunna remains caught in the aftermath of the YSL RICO case. Allegations of cooperating with prosecutors have followed him since he took a plea deal. His attorney, Steve Sadow, recently defended him, insisting Gunna never betrayed Young Thug or strengthened the case against him. Gunna popularity peaked during the YSL trial. He released hit music, album, and tour. He collaborated with Big Sean, Offset, and more.
Gunna’s Fitness Journey
“I was Gunna’s attorney, but I am NOT speaking on his behalf,” Sadow wrote on X. “This is just to set the record straight. Gunna did NOT cooperate. He did NOTHING to harm Thug’s case. He spent eight months in jail before accepting an Alford plea in December 2022.” Sadow emphasized that Gunna’s plea was not used in Thug’s trial and that he was never named as a witness. The rapper received a suspended sentence with no probation, travel restrictions, or reporting requirements.
“Over the last two years, he has toured worldwide, gained international fame, and made millions,” Sadow added. “Meanwhile, Thug went to trial, then pled guilty and no contest after 30 months in jail. He received 15 years of probation, must report regularly, and isn’t allowed to live in Atlanta.” Despite these clarifications, tension between the two lingers. Gunna has repeatedly denied any wrongdoing, but Young Thug seems to feel otherwise. After Wunna’s release, Thug took to social media with a now-deleted post: “Gunna, stop acting like we friends on the internet. I don’t know you, my guy.”
[Via]