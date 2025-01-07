Lil Baby Appears To Diss Gunna Again On New Song "Running Sh*t"

Lil Baby performs at the Bridgestone Arena Saturday night, Sept. 9, 2023. Denny Simmons / The Tennessean / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
He really doesn't like "rats."

Lil Baby has released the deluxe edition of his new album WHAM. Well, technically. The rapper hasn't uploaded the deluxe edition to streaming, but it's currently available as a digital purchase. The newest version of the album contains four new songs. One of them, "Running Sh*t," sees Lil Baby dish out some harsh words to his enemies. Or perhaps even his old friends. The rapper drops a devastating bar about his disdain for "rats." It didn't take long for fans to theorize that he was referring to his former friend and collaborator, Gunna.

"Running Sh*t" is one of the highlights on WHAM deluxe. Lil Baby's delivery is aggressive, and the beat is extremely catchy. It's the bars, though, that will garner the most attention. The rapper makes reference to "rats," and how much he despises them. "I don't care what he did, he a rat still," Lil Baby spits. "And I said what I said, don't @ me." Once again, no names or direct references to Gunna. When it comes to Lil Baby and Young Thug talking about rats, though, the list is short. These two know how the rat talk will be perceived, and they have never claimed they weren't talking about Gunna.

Lil Baby Refers To Mysterious "He" As A Rat

Young Thug made a reference to rats on the WHAM song "Dum, Dumb and Dumber." He hopped on social media to clarify a lyric about "b*tches" being "bad," but did nothing to dissuade fans from their Gunna theories. Lil Baby has also gone out of his way to voice his dislike of snitches and rat behavior following Young Thug's release from jail. He went on the Safe Place podcast and vowed to never work with an artist he deemed to be a rat.

"I'm always gonna look at certain stuff a certain way," Lil Baby explained. "It boils down to what we rapping about. We can't rap about that if you did that. If I was making Christmas music, then I don't give a damn what you did." Gunna has repeatedly denied the allegations that he snitched on Young Thug in the midst of the YSL case. That said, it does seem as though Lil Baby and Gunna will be teaming up to drop Drip Harder 2 anytime soon.

