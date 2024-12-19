Lil Baby Claims He Doesn't Work With "Snitch" Rappers Amidst Gunna Tension

The rapper was adament.

Lil Baby and Gunna used to be a musical dynamic duo. Drip Harder was a collaborative album that did wonders to boost both of their careers in 2018. The fallout of the Young Thug trial, however, has done damage to their relationship. Lil Baby and Gunna used to be close, but they have not worked together since it was rumored that Gunna snitched on their mutual mentor. Baby discussed the idea of rappers who "snitch" during a recent podcast appearance. He didn't mention anybody by name, but made it clear he didn't support them.

Lil Baby's revelation came about on the A Safe Place Podcast. He told Lil Yachty that he makes a point to not work with rappers who have been deemed "snitches" by the industry. His reasoning? Lil Baby claims he has nothing in common with people who would sell out their own. "Those kinds of morals [are] never going to leave," he asserted. "I'm always gonna look at certain stuff a certain way." When asked to give additional context, Lil Baby boiled it down to subject matter. "It boils down to what we rapping about… We can't rap about that if you did that," he stated. "If I was making Christmas music, then I don't give a damn what you did."

Read More: Top 10 Best Sneakers Of 2024

Lil Baby Prides Himself On Authenticity In His Music

Lil Baby was steadfast in his convictions. He did, however, note that he would never out an artist for being a snitch. "I don't even speak on n**gas," he explained. "Even if it was in the streets, you wouldn't put up posters saying he's a snitch." The rapper went on to make broader observations about hip hop and the ways in which lyrics have gotten certain artists in trouble. Lil Baby believes that rappers who brag about the crimes they've committed in song are ruining the genre as a whole.