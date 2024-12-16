Top 10 Best Sneakers Of 2024

2024 gave the sneaker community a lot to be thankful for.

As 2024 draws to a close, it’s time to reflect on the most memorable sneaker drops of the year. From reimagined classics to huge collaborations, this year’s releases excited sneaker enthusiasts all over the world. These sneakers certainly made 2024 a year to remember, so here's a look at the best sneakers of 2024.

10. Nike Dunk Low "Panda"

Image via Nike

At number 10, this fan favorite continues to dominate the sneaker scene. Its versatile black-and-white colorway has kept it in heavy rotation all year, with restocks making it accessible to new fans while reaffirming its classic status. Few sneakers have had so many restocks with continuous sell-outs!

9. New Balance 550 "Team Royal"

Image via New Balance

Classic basketball-inspired design takes the 9th spot with this New Balance favorite. The clean white leather upper, accented with navy detailing, offers a fresh yet timeless look. Released in May, it seamlessly bridges vintage aesthetics and contemporary trends. Overall, New Balance had a great 2024 and this is one of the best releases yet.

8. Nike Kobe 8 Protro “University Red”

Image via Nike

Taking a prime position on the list, this pair is a celebration of boldness and innovation. Featuring a striking red mesh upper with white accents on the Swoosh and outsole, this sneaker blends performance and style effortlessly. Released earlier this year, it honors Kobe Bryant's legacy while delivering updated Protro tech for modern comfort and durability. The "University Red" colorway stands out as one of the year’s most electrifying basketball releases.

7. Travis Scott x Air Jordan 1 Low OG "Olive"

Image via Nike

Taking the 7th spot, Travis Scott’s latest collaboration brought earthy tones and his signature reverse Swoosh to the forefront. Released in September, this design balanced bold aesthetics with everyday wearability, continuing Scott’s trend of creating culturally impactful sneakers. Finally, the Travis Scott and Nike collab seems to have a very bright future as we enter 2025.

6. Sporty & Rich x Adidas Samba OG “Olympic”

Image via Adidas

The Sporty & Rich x Adidas Samba OG “Olympic” offers a refined take on the timeless Samba silhouette. This collaborative pair celebrates classic aesthetics with a premium white leather upper, complemented by navy and red Three Stripes and a beige suede toe cap. The gum sole adds a vintage feel, tying the design together with subtle sophistication. This is certainly one of the best sneakers of 2024.

5. Awake NY x Jordan Air Ship “University Red”

Image via Nike

This collaboration revives the Jordan Air Ship silhouette with a creamy sail leather upper contrasted by bold university red snakeskin accents on the collar. The textured Swoosh and co-branded detailing add depth to its design, merging Awake NY's street-style sensibilities with Jordan Brand's heritage. Also, a pre-aged midsole and outsole complete the vintage aesthetic, delivering an effortlessly stylish look.

4. Nike Kobe 9 Elite Low Protro “Halo”

Image via Nike

Claiming the #4 spot on the list, the Nike Kobe 9 Elite Low Protro “Halo” shines as a standout in 2024. Featuring an all-white knit upper and updated Protro cushioning, this silhouette blends elegance with cutting-edge performance. Further, honoring Kobe Bryant's legacy, the “Halo” combines style and functionality, making it a must-have for basketball fans and sneaker enthusiasts alike.

3. Air Jordan 4 RM “Black/Light Bone”

Image via Nike

The Air Jordan 4 RM “Black/Light Bone” earns its spot among the best sneakers of 2024 with its sleek, remastered design. Combining black leather with sail suede overlays, it balances premium materials with iconic details like the Jumpman logo and Nike Air branding. Overall, this modern take on a classic silhouette showcases Jordan Brand's dedication to quality and innovation.

2. Air Jordan 1 Low OG “Mocha”

Image via Nike

Coming in at number 2 on the best sneakers of 2024, the Air Jordan 1 Low OG “Mocha” captivated sneaker enthusiasts with its effortlessly stylish design. The clean white leather base contrasts beautifully with rich black overlays, while the mocha suede heel brings a warm, earthy tone. A black Swoosh and matching laces enhance the minimalistic aesthetic, creating a versatile look that is perfect for any outfit.

1. Air Jordan 3 “Black Cement”

Image via Nike