Nike Air Force 1 Low "Rose" Brings Floral Elegance For Valentine’s Day

Another Valentine's Day sneaker release.

The Nike Air Force 1 Low "Rose" is arriving just in time for Valentine’s Day 2025. This women’s exclusive design combines elegance and simplicity, perfect for a romantic occasion. The sneaker features a sleek black leather upper, offering a timeless and versatile look. Additionally, red and green accents pay homage to the beauty of roses. The standout detail is the embroidered red rose on the white midsole, adding a delicate yet bold touch. Furthermore, green striping alongside the rose enhances the floral theme. Red Nike Air branding on the heel and tongue adds vibrant contrast, elevating the overall aesthetic.

The crisp white sole provides a clean foundation, balancing the darker tones above. Premium materials ensure durability and comfort, while perforations on the toe box provide breathability. The padded collar and cushioned sole make it ideal for everyday wear. This colorway perfectly blends classic Air Force 1 style with unique Valentine’s Day flair. Set to release in February 2025, the "Rose" colorway is sure to turn heads. The thoughtful design celebrates the season of love with a fresh twist. With its refined details and exclusive status, this Air Force 1 Low is a must-have for Valentine’s Day.

The sneakers showcase a white rubber sole paired with a matching midsole. Additionally, the uppers are crafted from black leather, accented by matching black overlays. Furthermore, a black leather Swoosh ties the design together, enhancing the sleek look. The midsole features Air in green, with a rose detail on the sides. Finally, the tongues also feature red Nike branding.

Sole Retriever reports that the Nike Air Force 1 Low "Rose" is going to be released in the spring of 2025. Also, the retail price of the pairs will be $130 when they are released. Additionally, its floral details add a unique touch. Moreover, the sleek black and red design offers versatility. Finally, anticipation for this release is growing quickly. Fans are already buzzing about its romantic theme. This pair blends classic style with fresh elegance.

