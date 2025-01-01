Supreme And Nike Keep It Classic With Nike Air Force 1 Low "White/Black"

This pair joins the black pair.

The Supreme x Nike Air Force 1 Low "White/Black" brings a minimalist yet striking design. This collaboration continues the successful partnership between the two iconic brands. The sneakers feature a clean white leather base, offering a sleek and timeless aesthetic. The standout black Swoosh contrasts sharply against the white upper, adding bold character to the design. Additionally, the signature Supreme box logo appears subtly on the heel, emphasizing the collaboration's branding without overpowering the design. A white midsole paired with a durable rubber outsole ensures both comfort and functionality. The combination of premium materials makes these sneakers versatile for both casual wear and collectors.

Transitioning to finer details, Supreme's influence will certainly be seen in the subtle text branding on the insole. The simple yet elegant design enhances the overall appeal. Furthermore, the balance between the monochromatic tones creates a sophisticated look. This release is set to drop during the fall of 2025. Sneakerheads and Supreme fans are already buzzing with anticipation. The "White/Black" colorway is perfect for anyone seeking a clean, classic sneaker with modern flair. Be ready to add this versatile pair to your rotation when it arrives. This collaboration promises to make waves in the sneaker world once again.

"White/Black" Nike Air Force 1 Low x Supreme

Image via @brandon1an

The sneakers feature a black rubber sole and a clean black midsole with black AIR branding. Also, the uppers are black leather, with more black leather overlays and a white Swoosh. Further, the sides feature the iconic Supreme Box Logo, in red. Overall, these sneakers feature the classic Supreme colors, with branding from both brands.

Sneaker Bar Detroit reports that the Supreme x Nike Air Force 1 Low “White/Black” will be released at some point during the fall of 2025. Also, these sneakers will have a retail price of $124 when they are released. Additionally, this affordable price point makes them accessible to a wide range of fans. Furthermore, the collaboration's minimalist design is expected to appeal to both collectors and casual wearers.