Supreme Dropping A Nike Air Force 1 Low In “Black/White”

Supreme-Nike-Air-Force-1-Low-Black-White-CU9225-002-2025
Image via @brandon1an
Of course the box logo features on this collab.

The Supreme x Nike Air Force 1 Low “Black/White” merges simplicity with bold branding. This updated design continues the iconic partnership between Supreme and Nike. Featuring a sleek black leather base, the shoe exudes a minimalist aesthetic. The crisp white Nike Swoosh provides a clean contrast, enhancing the overall appeal. Adding a signature touch, Supreme’s red box logo is subtly placed near the heel. This small yet striking detail cements the sneaker’s collaborative identity. The tonal black midsole and outsole keep the design understated but stylish. Premium materials ensure durability and comfort for daily wear.

The “Black/White” colorway offers versatility, fitting effortlessly into various wardrobes. Transitioning between casual and streetwear looks is seamless with this pair. As always, Supreme’s branding elevates the Air Force 1 to a must-have status for collectors and fans alike. Scheduled for release in 2025, this iteration is generating significant buzz. The timeless design and iconic branding make it highly anticipated. Sneaker enthusiasts are eager to secure a pair when they drop. With its blend of classic and modern elements, the Supreme x Nike Air Force 1 Low “Black/White” promises to be a standout addition to any sneaker rotation.

"Black/White" Nike Air Force 1 Low x Supreme

Image via @brandon1an

The sneakers feature a black rubber sole and a clean black midsole with black AIR branding. Also, the uppers are black leather, with more black leather overlays and a white Swoosh. Further, the sides feature the iconic Supreme Box Logo, in red. Overall, these sneakers feature the classic Supreme colors, with branding from both brands.

Kicks On Fire reports that the Supreme x Nike Air Force 1 Low “Black/White” will be released at some point during the fall of 2025. Also, these sneakers will have a retail price of $124 when they are released. Additionally, this affordable price point makes them accessible to a wide range of fans. Furthermore, the collaboration's minimalist design is expected to appeal to both collectors and casual wearers.

