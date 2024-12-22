Supreme x Nike SB Dunk Low Drops In Cool "Ocean Fog"

It seems like every day we're getting new information about this collection.

The Nike SB Dunk Low is teaming up with Supreme for an exciting "Ocean Fog" colorway. This collaboration brings a bold design to the beloved SB Dunk Low lineup. The sneaker features a premium suede construction, blending rich blue and black tones. First, the blue overlays provide a vibrant pop, while the black base offers a sharp contrast. Together, these colors create a clean and stylish look. Supreme's signature details elevate the design further. The "94" embroidery on the heel nods to Supreme's founding year. Additionally, subtle Supreme branding is etched into the midsole for a unique touch. A matching blue Swoosh adds consistency to the overall aesthetic.

Meanwhile, the Nike SB tongue tag ties the pair back to its skateboarding roots. The "Ocean Fog" colorway combines durability and style. The padded tongue and collar ensure comfort, making it ideal for skating or casual wear. Its bold yet wearable color scheme appeals to both sneakerheads and Supreme fans. With this collaboration, Nike and Supreme continue to push the boundaries of streetwear-inspired footwear. The "Ocean Fog" SB Dunk Low promises to be a standout addition to any collection. Keep an eye out for the official release date, which is coming soon.

The sneakers feature a black rubber sole and a clean ocean fog midsole with Supreme logos printed on it. The uppers are crafted from camper black suede, combined with ocean fog blue suede overlays. A blue suede Nike Swoosh and "Supreme 94" accents add detail to the sides. Lastly, ocean fog laces and Nike logos finish off the tongues and heels of the shoes.