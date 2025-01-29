Complete Look At Supreme x Nike Dunk Low Collection

The upcoming Supreme x Nike Dunk Low collection is making waves. Five unique colorways bring fresh energy to the classic Dunk silhouette. Each pair features Supreme’s signature branding, premium materials, and bold color blocking. The collection includes White/Metallic Silver, Ink, Camper Green, Black/Black, and Ocean Fog. Each sneaker stands out with rich suede uppers, contrast stitching, and the number 94 embroidered on the heel—a nod to Supreme’s founding year. The White/Metallic Silver pair keeps things clean and simple. Meanwhile, Ink mixes deep purple and grey tones for a bold look. Camper Green brings a rugged vibe with dark olive and yellow hues. The Black/Black version sticks to an all-dark aesthetic, perfect for a subtle flex. Lastly, Ocean Fog blends blue and black for a cool, washed-out effect.

Supreme branding is stamped on the side panel, keeping the design sleek yet instantly recognizable. Nike and Supreme have a long history of sought-after collaborations. This collection continues that legacy with premium details and a mix of statement and neutral color options. Fans are already buzzing about the release. With Supreme’s track record, these will likely sell out fast. Stay tuned for an official drop date because this collection is shaping up to be a must-have for sneakerheads.

Supreme x Nike Dunk Low

