Complete Look At Supreme x Nike Dunk Low Collection

Supreme-Nike-SB-Dunk-Low-Collection-2025
Image via @solebyjc
Someone has all 5 pairs at once.

The upcoming Supreme x Nike Dunk Low collection is making waves. Five unique colorways bring fresh energy to the classic Dunk silhouette. Each pair features Supreme’s signature branding, premium materials, and bold color blocking. The collection includes White/Metallic Silver, Ink, Camper Green, Black/Black, and Ocean Fog. Each sneaker stands out with rich suede uppers, contrast stitching, and the number 94 embroidered on the heel—a nod to Supreme’s founding year. The White/Metallic Silver pair keeps things clean and simple. Meanwhile, Ink mixes deep purple and grey tones for a bold look. Camper Green brings a rugged vibe with dark olive and yellow hues. The Black/Black version sticks to an all-dark aesthetic, perfect for a subtle flex. Lastly, Ocean Fog blends blue and black for a cool, washed-out effect.

Supreme branding is stamped on the side panel, keeping the design sleek yet instantly recognizable. Nike and Supreme have a long history of sought-after collaborations. This collection continues that legacy with premium details and a mix of statement and neutral color options. Fans are already buzzing about the release. With Supreme’s track record, these will likely sell out fast. Stay tuned for an official drop date because this collection is shaping up to be a must-have for sneakerheads.

Supreme x Nike Dunk Low

This Supreme x Nike Dunk Low collection brings a mix of bold and neutral tones, each crafted with premium suede. The embroidered 94 on the heel honors Supreme’s roots, while the signature Supreme tag adds a finishing touch. The color variety, ranging from Ocean Fog’s cool blues to Camper Green’s earthy mix, ensures there’s a style for everyone.

Sneaker News reports that the Supreme x Nike SB Dunk Low collection will be released in May of 2025. Also, the retail price of the sneakers will be $135 when they drop. Further, fans are already buzzing about this release, anticipating its addition to Supreme's iconic lineup. With its sleek design and premium materials, this collection is expected to sell out quickly.

