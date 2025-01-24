Supreme Keeps It Classic With The Nike SB Dunk Low "Black"

The Nike SB Dunk Low is teaming up with Supreme once again, this time with a sleek "Black" colorway. On-foot photos of the sneakers have surfaced, offering a closer look at this highly anticipated release. This collaboration continues their long-standing partnership, adding another chapter to the iconic Supreme x Nike SB Dunk lineup. The sneakers feature a premium black nubuck upper that exudes a refined yet versatile look. A bold red lining adds contrast and energy, while embroidered "94" branding on the heel pays homage to Supreme’s founding year. The tonal black midsole and outsole maintain a clean and cohesive aesthetic, perfect for fans of understated style.

Branding details are subtle but impactful. The Supreme logo appears discreetly on the midsole, blending seamlessly into the design while offering a nod to the partnership. Excitement continues to grow as the release date approaches. With its timeless appeal, premium materials, and thoughtful details, the Supreme x Nike SB Dunk Low "Black" is poised to be a standout drop. Whether you're a collector or a fan of versatile sneakers, this collaboration is not to be missed. Stay tuned for more updates on its availability.

"Black" Supreme x Nike SB Dunk Low

