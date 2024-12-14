On-Foot Images Of The Nike SB Dunk Low x Supreme “Ink”

Arguably the nicest colorway of the collection.

The Nike SB Dunk Low and Supreme collaboration adds a bold "Ink" colorway to its expanding lineup. This release continues the trend of blending premium materials with vibrant aesthetics. The sneaker features a deep purple suede base, giving it a luxurious and eye-catching look. Complementing this, darker grey suede overlays enhance the overall design while providing a sharp contrast. Additionally, black Swooshes on the sides offer subtle detail while maintaining the sneaker's sleek appeal. Supreme branding appears embroidered near the heel, adding a signature touch. The number "94" is also stitched on the heel, referencing Supreme’s founding year.

Furthermore, a matching purple midsole and black rubber outsole complete the design, ensuring a cohesive and stylish finish. This "Ink" colorway captures the energy of the Supreme and Nike partnership while staying true to the Dunk Low’s skate heritage. The mix of premium suede materials and bold colors makes this pair a standout. On-foot photos reveal the sneaker's versatility and attention to detail. Fans of Supreme’s collaborations and the Nike SB Dunk Low series will undoubtedly appreciate this addition. With its striking color palette and clean execution, the "Ink" colorway continues the legacy of iconic collabs.

"Ink" Supreme x Nike SB Dunk Low

