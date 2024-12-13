Women's Exclusive Jordan Legacy 312 Low Joins "Year Of The Snake"

This pair brings a luxurious, symbolic design to the women's exclusive lineup.

The Jordan Legacy 312 Low is joining the "Year of the Snake" collection in a sleek new women's exclusive. This iteration features a clean sail leather upper, complemented by subtle snakeskin-textured overlays that enhance the premium aesthetic. A translucent heel tab reveals a gradient Jumpman logo, adding a modern and eye-catching detail to the design. Meanwhile, a soft peach midsole delivers a delicate pop of color, creating balance and sophistication. The shoe also includes a Velcro midfoot strap for added support, staying true to the Legacy 312’s functional design roots.

Small yet impactful accents, like quilted linings and embossed branding, elevate the sneaker's overall look. Dropping in January, this release combines timeless style with symbolic details that honor the Chinese zodiac. Designed for versatility, it can be worn both casually and for performance. As part of the Year of the Snake lineup, this pair merges storytelling with modern sneaker innovation. With its refined palette and luxurious materials, it offers a standout option for fans of both Jordan Brand and unique collections. Women's exclusives continue to impress, and this Jordan Legacy 312 Low is no exception. Stay tuned for more updates as its release date approaches.

"Year Of The Snake" Jordan Legacy 312 Low

Image via Nike

The shoes feature a translucent rubber sole and a clean summit white midsole. The uppers of the sneakers are comprised of white leather, with matching overlays and a light orange just above the midsole. Also, a white leather Nike Swoosh is on the sides. A sail strap covers some of the white laces. Finally, more Jordan branding is on the tongues and heels.

More Photos

Kicks On Fire reports that the Air Jordan Legacy 312 Low “Year Of The Snake” will be released in January of 2025. Also, the retail price of the sneakers will be $125 when they drop. Furthermore, excitement is building as more details emerge about this unique release.

Image via Nike