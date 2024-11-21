Jordan Legacy 312 Low Gets Fan-Favorite “Panda” Colorway

Every sneaker gets the classic color combination.

The Jordan Legacy 312 Low is stepping into the spotlight with its upcoming “Panda” colorway, set to drop this year. As a women’s exclusive, this sleek design merges simplicity with bold contrasts, making it a versatile addition to any collection. The sneaker features a crisp white leather base, complemented by bold black accents that create a timeless two-tone look. Black overlays on the toe and heel enhance the silhouette, while a matching black Swoosh adds balance to the design. The midsole continues the theme with a sail finish, paired with a black rubber outsole for added durability and grip.

A standout feature is the forefoot strap, adding both functionality and a retro touch. Subtle branding on the tongues and heels ties the design together, maintaining the classic Jordan look. Perfectly blending streetwear style with everyday functionality, the “Panda” colorway brings a fresh take to the Jordan Legacy 312 Low. Its clean lines and premium materials make it a standout for both casual wear and sneaker enthusiasts alike. With its women’s-exclusive status, this release is poised to make waves in sneaker culture, offering a stylish yet understated option for the season.

"Panda" Jordan Legacy 312 Low

Image via Nike

More Photos

Sneaker Bar Detroit reports that the Air Jordan Legacy 312 Low “Panda” will be released later this holiday season. Also, the retail price of the sneakers will be $145 when they drop. The sleek black-and-white design offers a timeless appeal that’s perfect for any occasion. This women’s exclusive is already shaping up to be one of the standout releases of the season.

Image via Nike