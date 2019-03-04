Jordan Legacy 312 Low
- SneakersJordan Legacy 312 Low "Sea Glass" Officially UnveiledA new Jordan Legacy 312 Low is here.By Ben Atkinson
- SneakersJordan Legacy 312 Low "Fire Red" Officially Unveiled: PhotosThis is a colorway all sneakerheads should be familiar with.By Alexander Cole
- SneakersJordan Legacy 312 Low Receives Unique New Colorway: PhotosThe Jordan Legacy 312 Low is on a solid run right now.By Alexander Cole
- SneakersJordan Legacy 312 Low "Light Smoke Grey" Revealed: PhotosThis Jordan Legacy 312 Low is taking a neutral approach.By Alexander Cole
- SneakersJordan Legacy 312 Low "Royal" Pays Homage To A Classic: Official ImagesDon C's low top hybrid sneaker is getting a classic makeover.By Alexander Cole
- SneakersJordan Legacy 312 Low To Drop In "Lakers" Colorway: Official PhotosLakers colorways seem to be in high demand these days.By Alexander Cole
- SneakersJordan Legacy 312 Low Gets Dressed In Baby Blue: DetailsDon C's latest creation is getting a brand new colorway.By Alexander Cole
- SneakersJordan Legacy 312 Low To Come In Sandy ColorwayMore colorways of the Jordan Legacy 312 are being revealed.By Alexander Cole
- SneakersJordan Legacy 312 Low To Debut In "Bred" Colorway: DetailsDon C's latest with Jordan Brand is coming in a low-top version.By Alexander Cole