Celebrate "Year Of The Snake" With The Jordan Legacy 312 Low

This collection is starting to take shape.

The Jordan Legacy 312 Low is gearing up for its "Year of the Snake" colorway release, celebrating the Chinese zodiac. This pair stands out with a sail and burgundy color palette, offering an elegant and bold look. The upper features sail leather paired with suede overlays, delivering a premium touch. Additionally, a matching burgundy Swoosh decorates the sides, while subtle gold accents on the heel Jumpman logo add a luxurious feel. A standout detail is the forefoot strap, showcasing Nike branding for a retro-inspired touch. Transitioning to the sole, the design boasts a sail midsole with visible Air cushioning for comfort and style.

Moreover, the outsole comes in burgundy, tying the design together beautifully. Inside, a plush burgundy lining ensures comfort, while the tongue features gold branding for an added pop of elegance. This "Year of the Snake" edition draws inspiration from the zodiac’s themes of wisdom and transformation. The thoughtful combination of colors and materials gives the sneaker a balanced aesthetic, perfect for collectors and casual wearers alike. With its intricate details and symbolic design, the Jordan Legacy 312 Low "Year of the Snake" promises to be a standout addition to the collection.

"Year Of The Snake" Jordan Legacy 312 Low

Image via Nike

The shoes feature a burgundy rubber sole and a clean sail midsole. The uppers of the sneakers are comprised of sail leather, with slightly darker suede overlays. Also, a burgundy leather Nike Swoosh is on the sides. A sail strap covers some of the white laces. Finally, more burgundy Jordan branding is on the tongues and heels.

More Photos

Sneaker Bar Detroit reports that the Air Jordan Legacy 312 Low “Year Of The Snake” will be released later in 2025. Also, the retail price of the sneakers will be $145 when they drop. Furthermore, excitement is building as more details emerge about this unique release. Additionally, fans eagerly await official confirmation of the exact date. Finally, the combination of premium materials and symbolic design makes this a highly anticipated drop.

Image via Nike

Image via Nike