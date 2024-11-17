Anthony Edwards Celebrates "Year Of The Snake" In New Adidas AE 1

Image via Adidas
An iridescent look for Edwards' sneaker.

The Adidas AE 1 "Year of the Snake" features a striking black upper with reflective snake-patterned overlays that create a dynamic, textured look. Pops of vibrant pink accents, including the adidas logo and heel, bring an energetic contrast to the design. These details not only add visual interest but also embody the themes of courage and celebration. They make this sneaker a bold statement piece. Designed for both performance and style, the AE 1 provides a responsive feel on the court while maintaining a sleek aesthetic.

The mix of premium materials and innovative design ensures durability without sacrificing comfort. Further, the distinct snake-inspired pattern along the sides and the eye-catching color scheme make the "Year of the Snake" a standout release in Anthony Edwards' signature line. Set to drop in the spring of 2025, this sneaker is sure to captivate fans and sneakerheads alike. Finally, with its bold design and standout features, the AE 1 "Year of the Snake" is destined to be a sought-after addition to any collection.

"Year Of The Snake" Adidas AE 1

Image via Adidas

The sneakers feature a clear, semi-translucent rubber sole and black upper that features an iridescent hexagonal pattern throughout the uppers. Also, the sneakers feature a black base, that can be seen throughout the pattern. Black laces are also present and a pink Adidas logo is found on the heels. Overall, the Adidas AE 1 allows Anthony Edwards to play his explosive style, and they will certainly do the same for you.

More Photos

Sneaker Bar Detroit reports that the Adidas AE 1 “Year Of The Snake” will be released in the spring of 2025. Also, the retail price of the sneakers will be $110 when they are released. Further, make sure to let us know what you think about these kicks in the comments below. Get ready to grab a pair and step into a bold new chapter of sneaker style!

Image via Adidas
Image via Adidas

