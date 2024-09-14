Adidas AE 1 “Preloved Purple” Release Date Unveiled

A new vibrant look for Anthony Edwards' signature sneaker.

Sneaker Bar Detroit reports that the Adidas AE 1 Low “Preloved Purple” will be released on October 5th. Also, the retail price of the sneakers will be $120 when they are released. Further, make sure to let us know what you think about these kicks in the comments below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the most recent updates and news from the sneaker community. We’ll make sure to offer you the newest products from the most notable brands.

The sneakers feature a purple rubber sole and purple upper that features hexagonal patterns throughout the uppers. Also, the sneakers feature a purple base, that can be seen throughout the pattern. Black laces are also present and a purple Adidas logo is found on the heels. Overall, the Adidas AE 1 allows Anthony Edwards to play his explosive style, and they will certainly do the same for you.

The sleek silhouette and bold color choices reflect Anthony Edwards' dynamic style of play , offering a shoe that performs well in intense game situations while maintaining a fresh, fashionable look for casual wear. With its standout color scheme and performance-driven features, the Adidas AE 1 "Preloved Purple" is sure to attract sneaker enthusiasts and basketball fans alike. Keep an eye out for this exciting release, as the "Preloved Purple" colorway will make a splash in the world of basketball and lifestyle sneakers.

