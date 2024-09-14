Adidas AE 1 “Preloved Purple” Release Date Unveiled

The Adidas AE 1 will release in the bold "Preloved Purple" colorway, adding a fresh new look to Anthony Edwards' signature line. This version features a vibrant pink base that gives the sneaker an energetic and eye-catching appearance. Also, the pink upper contrasts sharply with the black tongue and laces, creating a striking combination that stands out on and off the court. The "Preloved Purple" colorway brings a modern, stylish twist to the Adidas AE 1. Overall, the sneaker is designed for performance and comfort.
The sleek silhouette and bold color choices reflect Anthony Edwards' dynamic style of play, offering a shoe that performs well in intense game situations while maintaining a fresh, fashionable look for casual wear. With its standout color scheme and performance-driven features, the Adidas AE 1 "Preloved Purple" is sure to attract sneaker enthusiasts and basketball fans alike. Keep an eye out for this exciting release, as the "Preloved Purple" colorway will make a splash in the world of basketball and lifestyle sneakers.
"Preloved Purple" Adidas Anthony Edwards 1
The sneakers feature a purple rubber sole and purple upper that features hexagonal patterns throughout the uppers. Also, the sneakers feature a purple base, that can be seen throughout the pattern. Black laces are also present and a purple Adidas logo is found on the heels. Overall, the Adidas AE 1 allows Anthony Edwards to play his explosive style, and they will certainly do the same for you.
More Photos
Sneaker Bar Detroit reports that the Adidas AE 1 Low "Preloved Purple" will be released on October 5th. Also, the retail price of the sneakers will be $120 when they are released.
