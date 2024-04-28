Adidas AE 1 Low “MX Red” Receives An Exclusive First Look

Introducing the Adidas AE 1 Low, Anthony Edwards' signature silhouette, set to make waves with its upcoming "MX Red" colorway. This iteration boasts a striking combination of neon green and red accents against a sail base, creating a bold and vibrant look that's sure to turn heads. As the signature sneaker of NBA star Anthony Edwards, the sneaker embodies his dynamic playing style and personality. With its sleek design and innovative features, this silhouette reflects Edwards' commitment to excellence both on and off the court.

The neon green and red accents add a playful touch, while the sail base provides a clean and versatile backdrop for the bold color scheme. Beyond its eye-catching appearance, the Adidas AE 1 Low delivers on performance as well. Featuring responsive cushioning and a supportive fit, these sneakers offer comfort and support for all-day wear. Whether you're hitting the hardwood or hitting the streets, the Adidas AE 1 Low is ready to keep up with your active lifestyle. Sneakerheads and basketball enthusiasts alike are eagerly anticipating the release of the "MX Red" colorway.

"MX Red" Adidas AE 1 Low

The sneakers feature a green rubber sole and a red upper that features hexagonal patterns throughout the uppers. The sneakers feature a sail upper as well, constructed from mesh. Red laces are also present and a green Adidas logo is found on the heels. Overall, the Adidas AE 1 "MX Red" allows Anthony Edwards to play his explosive style, and they will certainly do the same for you.

Nice Kicks reports that the Adidas AE 1 Low “MX Red” will still be released sometime this year. Also, the retail price of the sneakers will be $110 when they are released. Further, make sure to let us know what you think about these kicks in the comments below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the most recent updates and news from the sneaker community. We’ll make sure to offer you the newest products from the most notable brands.

