Adidas AE 1 “Georgia Bulldogs” Coming Soon

The Adidas AE 1, Anthony Edwards' inaugural signature sneaker, is set to make waves with its upcoming "Georgia Bulldogs" colorway. Inspired by Edwards' collegiate roots at the University of Georgia, this iteration pays homage to his time as a standout player for the Bulldogs. With a bold red upper that nods to the team's iconic color, the sneaker captures the essence of Georgia basketball. The "Georgia Bulldogs" Adidas AE 1 features subtle black accents, including a sleek sock liner that adds contrast to the vibrant red hue. This combination of colors not only reflects Edwards' alma mater but also gives the sneaker a distinct and eye-catching aesthetic.

The Adidas AE 1 showcases innovative design elements and performance features that cater to the needs of basketball players at all levels. From its cushioned midsole to its durable outsole, every aspect of the sneaker features precision and attention to detail. Fans of Anthony Edwards and Georgia basketball can look forward to representing their team in style. Whether you're hitting the court or hitting the streets, the Adidas AE 1 offers the perfect blend of comfort, performance, and style.

“Georgia Bulldogs” Adidas AE 1

The sneakers feature an orange rubber sole and an orange upper that features hexagonal patterns throughout the uppers. The sneakers feature a black upper as well, constructed from mesh. Black laces are also present and a white Adidas logo is found on the heels. Overall, the Adidas AE 1 "Georgia Bulldogs" allows Anthony Edwards to play his explosive style, and they will certainly do the same for you.

Sneaker Bar Detroit reports that the Adidas AE 1 “Georgia Bulldogs” will be released sometime this year. Also, the retail price of the sneakers will be $120 when they drop. Further, make sure to let us know what you think about these kicks in the comments below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the most recent updates and news from the sneaker community. We’ll make sure to offer you the newest products from the most notable brands.

