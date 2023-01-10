Georgia Bulldogs
- SportsGeorgia Bulldogs Decline White House InvitationThe back-to-back NCAA football champions won't be visiting Joe Biden.By Ben Mock
- SportsJalen Carter Responds To Warrant: "I Will Be Fully Exonerated"Carter was hit with two warrants for reckless driving and racing.By Thomas Galindo
- SportsStetson Bennett, Georgia QB, Arrested For Public Intoxication ChargeNews of his arrest comes less than a month after Bennett led the Georgia Bulldogs to back-to-back national championships.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- SportsGeorgia's Devin Willock & Team Staffer Die In Car CrashThe tragic accident occurred on Sunday morning.By Alexander Cole
- SportsShannon Sharpe Gives His Honest Thoughts On Stetson BennettShannon Sharpe had some interesting thoughts after the National Championship game.By Alexander Cole
- SportsQuavo Storms The Field After Georgia Wins The National ChampionshipIt was a good night for Georgia football fans.By Alexander Cole